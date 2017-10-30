LIFTED Live cracks 1,000 young people

30 October 2017
Catholic youth attending LIFTED Live in the Forecourt! on Saturday 28 October. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

From everyone at Catholic Youth Parramatta and our broader team … thank you for making our 3rd LIFTED Live in the Forecourt such a success. To quote Bishop Vincent: “I’ve never seen so many joy-filled young people having so much fun in front of a Church! … this is incredible!'”

Thank you especially to …

  • CYP Assistant Director – Sr Rosie Drum MGL
  • CYP Local Engagement Leader – Qwayne Guevara
  • WYD Executive Officer – Mark Tuffy
  • Deanery Youth Ministry Ambassadors
  • Parish Youth Leaders
  • Chancery Communications Unit
  • School Principals & REC’s
  • Faith in Action Team Teachers
  • All of our entertainers and stall holders

See you all at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival in just over a month’s time! Check out our Facebook now for all of the photos from the night!

