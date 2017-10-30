LIFTED Live cracks 1,000 young people

From everyone at Catholic Youth Parramatta and our broader team … thank you for making our 3rd LIFTED Live in the Forecourt such a success. To quote Bishop Vincent: “I’ve never seen so many joy-filled young people having so much fun in front of a Church! … this is incredible!'”
Thank you especially to …
- CYP Assistant Director – Sr Rosie Drum MGL
- CYP Local Engagement Leader – Qwayne Guevara
- WYD Executive Officer – Mark Tuffy
- Deanery Youth Ministry Ambassadors
- Parish Youth Leaders
- Chancery Communications Unit
- School Principals & REC’s
- Faith in Action Team Teachers
- All of our entertainers and stall holders
See you all at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival in just over a month’s time! Check out our Facebook now for all of the photos from the night!