LIFTED Live cracks 1,000 young people

From everyone at Catholic Youth Parramatta and our broader team … thank you for making our 3rd LIFTED Live in the Forecourt such a success. To quote Bishop Vincent: “I’ve never seen so many joy-filled young people having so much fun in front of a Church! … this is incredible!'”

Thank you especially to …

CYP Assistant Director – Sr Rosie Drum MGL

CYP Local Engagement Leader – Qwayne Guevara

WYD Executive Officer – Mark Tuffy

Deanery Youth Ministry Ambassadors

Parish Youth Leaders

Chancery Communications Unit

School Principals & REC’s

Faith in Action Team Teachers

All of our entertainers and stall holders

See you all at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival in just over a month’s time! Check out our Facebook now for all of the photos from the night!