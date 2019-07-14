LIFTED Live feat Gus and Iggy

An Evening of Encounter!

Our mid-year LIFTED Live is like no other. Energetic & Contemporary Worship, Adoration & Reconciliation. Featuring Gus and Iggy, the Lifted Band and our creative team you can expect a night that inspires and uplifts.

LIFTED Live will be held at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 125 Barnier Drive, Quakers Hill on Saturday 3 August from 7.30pm to 10pm. $5 entry.

Make it a day and join us for the Music Ministry Masterclass, Parish Mass and LIFTED Live in one place!

Musical duo, Marilyn & Louisa hail from the Diocese of Wollongong. Marilyn’s connection to St Augustine and Louisa’s connection to St Ignatius bloomed into “Gus and Iggy”. Both are experienced musicians with a love for music grounded in their faith. Gus and Iggy featured at ACYF17 in Sydney and have recently released a beautiful EP of Christian music.

The evening welcomes youth, young adults, students, teachers and families! All ages are welcome.

REGISTRATION HAS OPENED – CHECK OUT THE WEBSITE HERE