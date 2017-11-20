LIFTED Sports Day 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the LIFTED Sports Day Cup 2017 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Wentworthville for the second year in a row.

Sunday 19th November saw more than 330 young Catholic athletes ‘battle it out’ for 16 parish teams in touch football, soccer, basketball and volleyball at Emmaus Catholic College, Kemps Creek. The teams were from Catholic parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

The LIFTED Sports Day, formally known as the Nepean Deanery Sports Day evolved as a post-World Youth Day Sydney initiative in 2009 and is now in its 8th year.

In recent years the LIFTED Sports Day has encouraged teams to invite school aged young people into their team as a way of building and strengthening their parish youth groups. It was wonderful to see a number of teams with diverse ages of 16 right through to 35 sharing in the comradery and competition.

Congratulations also go to CREDO-Youth from St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish who were voted by the referees as playing ‘well, fairly and in the spirit of the game’. They were awarded the Holy Spirit shield. Young people are now looking forward to the Australian Catholic Youth Festival in coming weeks.