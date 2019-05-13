Message from Archbishop Mark Coleridge on Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio

Most Rev Mark Coleridge, Archbishop of Brisbane and president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference has recorded a video message in response to the release of Pope Francis’ new document on the investigation and reporting of abuse within Church settings.

Archbishop Coleridge, who represented the Australian bishops at the meeting of leaders of episcopal conferences at the Vatican in February, said the publication of Vos Estis Lux Mundi (You are the Light of the World) is the latest concrete outcome following that unprecedented gathering.

With thanks to the ACBC.