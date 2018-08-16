National Vocations Awareness Week 2018

This video was prepared as part of the Diocese of Parramatta’s initiative for National Vocations Awareness Week and was shown in parishes across the diocese on 11-12 August.

The video focuses on Pope Francis’ exhortation Gaudete et Exsultate which speaks of the mission of each person as a path of holiness, the universal call to holiness and the vocations of all people. There is also a focus highlighting the priesthood and consecrated life.

For more information about Vocations in the Diocese of Parramatta, please visit: www.parracatholic.org/vocations/