New Catholic podcast for women

Catholic women across Australia have been given a new avenue to explore and question their faith.

The Diocese of Parramatta, through its youth ministry Catholic Youth Parramatta, have launched a new podcast series called At The Well.

Catholic Youth Parramatta’s Local Engagement Leader, Qwayne Guevara, and Assistant Director Rosie Drum mgl, together with writer and mother Joy Adan co-host At The Well.

Their pilot episode was launched online through Soundcloud on Wednesday 28 August.

“This is a pilot episode of what we hope will be a series of conversations that allow us to really delve into the issues that are facing young women, particularly those who are striving to live a life of holiness in today’s society,” Qwayne said during the introduction to the podcast.

The podcast starts off with a prayer, before exploring a particular topic relevant to women and faith.

The idea to start a podcast for women followed the success of two “At the Well” evenings for young women, which were inspired by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference’s Year of Youth.

The podcast, the hosts explain, is a chance to build on the joys of the “At The Well,” evenings on a more regular basis, a chance to give a feminine perspective on questions of faith and life, and to continue the conversations sparked during the face-to-face gatherings.

“There is a lot of content podcast-wise or blog-wise for Catholic women, but there’s very little in the Australian context. So, we’re hoping to add a little bit of content that empowers women, encourages women and equips women to recognise their identity in God and also to strive with other women to live lives full of holiness,” Rosie explained.

“I hope this podcast becomes a platform by which people can journey with us so that they can also see the beauty of our faith and want that for themselves and for their loved ones.” Qwayne said.

The podcast is set to be released monthly, with the hosts exploring options of being released through Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can listen to the podcast via Soundcloud by visiting tinyurl.com/atthewellpodcast and submit your questions or contact the hosts through the At The Well Facebook group.