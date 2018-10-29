News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

St Anthony Relic Procession and Novena: 6 November

All are welcome to a candle light procession with the first class relic of St Anthony of Padua, ‘the Miracle Worker’ every first Tuesday at 7pm, followed by “bread blessing” and social gathering. St Anthony of Padua Church, 7-33 Aurelia Street, Toongabbie.

Liturgy Conference 2018: 10 November

The Diocese of Parramatta Liturgy Conference will be held on 10 November. Keynote Speaker: Fr Peter Williams, Vicar General from the Diocese of Parramatta. Last chance to buy tickets! For tickets and a full list of workshops go to parracatholic.org/liturgyconference2018. Cost $30 – includes lunch.

Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson: 11 November

Bishop Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv will preside at our 90th Anniversary Mass at 8.30am on Sunday, 11 November followed by Morning Tea. There will be a Photographic, Memorabilia, History display.

Seminar for Couples Hoping to Conceive: 11 November

Waiting for Gabrielis an information afternoon for couples hoping to conceive. You’ll hear testimonies and learn about natural options which assist fertility. For more information contact Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org0400 427 605. Sunday 11 November at the IFM 1.30pm-4.00pm.

Sacred Heart Westmead Shopping Trip: 11 November

Come shopping with us on a Full Day, Fundraising Shopping Trip on Sunday 11 November 2018. Raising funds for Sacred Heart Parish Westmead. Includes: coach travel, tea & bistro lunch, lucky door & raffle prizes. Tickets: Adults $62, Seniors/Students $52, Children (5 – 17 years) $22. Tour departs: 7.00am Seven Hills Train Station & Sacred Heart Parish Westmead (14 Ralph Street). For Details, Individual or Group Bookings: 9635 9262; office@sacredheartwestmead.com.au.Bookings are essential & close: 28 October 2018

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 11 November

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Memorial Mass for those bereaved by suicide: 20 November

CatholicCare Western Sydney and Blue Mountains together with the Diocese of Parramatta invite those bereaved by suicide to a Mass to honour loved ones who have taken their lives. Mass will be celebrated by Fr Chris de Souza VG PP. St Oliver Plunkett Church, 35 Wigram Street, Harris Park. RSVP 16 November Ph: 02 8843 2530 or rita.chater@ccss.org.au

Thanksgiving and Farewell Mass: 7 December

Celebrated by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, a thanksgiving Mass for the service of Fr Peter Confeggi as he moves into retirement, Fr Luis Herrera as he returns to Columbia and for the service of all those in ministry at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown. Fellowship after Mass. 7.30pm

St Patrick’s Church, 51-59 Allawah St Blacktown.

For catering purposes, RSVP to 9622 1125 or admin@mqofblacktown.org.au

National Apology to Victims and Survivors of Institutional Child Sexual Abuse

The Prime Minister of Australia and the Leader of the Opposition delivered the National Apology to Victims and Survivors of Institutional Child Sexual Abuse on Monday 22 October at Parliament House, Canberra. A response from the Diocese of Parramatta can be found here: https://parracatholic.org/national-apology/

Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ACBC) News

Prison Sunday: 11 November

Prison Sunday will be marked this year on November 11, and the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference (ACBC) is providing a number of resources to assist publications, dioceses, orders, schools and agencies in marking the day. To view and download the resources available please go to: https://www.catholic.org.au/commissions/bishops-commission-for-pastoral-life

Other News

Positions Vacant

Vocations Officer (Part Time) – The Catholic Diocese of Broken Bay is seeking a Vocations Officer to work with the Director of Vocations in promoting and fostering vocations in priesthood and permanent diaconate within the Diocese.

Media and Community Liaison Officer – Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations

More details at: www.catholicjobsonline.com.au



“We all need a home” Community Forum: 7 November

Sydney’s housing is the second-least affordable in the world. We can do something about it. Hear speakers on what can be done and what our government is committed to do. Your support is needed to ask local government to implement affordable housing policies now. 6:30 – 8:30pm Parramatta Mission, 119 Macquarie St, Parramatta. Register here: https://bit.ly/2ySgMIJ

St Philomena Association Holy Masses: Saturday 10th November 2018.

St John Vianney was very devoted to St Philomena. Pope Gregory XVI called her “the great wonder worker”. Mass at midday with Confession from 11.30am: St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron St, Doonside. A short walk north from Doonside station, the one past Blacktown. Please bring a snack to share. Elizabeth tel or text 0423 15 44 63, epeoples9@gmail.com Facebook: Libby Peoples (events)

“The Heart of a Servant” Faith Formation Day 10 November 2018

A gifted Teacher and Formator from the Missionaries of God’s Love in Canberra, Fr David Gallaghan MGL will lead a reflection day organised by Jesus, Light of the World Community. 9am – 5pm, St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Rockdale. For more information contact: http://www.jlowcom.org/

Worldwide Marriage Encounter: 16 – 18 November

Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship! 16 – 18 November at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Book online at www.wwme.org.au– alternatively contact Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 16 – 18 November

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

Men Alive: Growing Good Men: 15-18 November

A weekend for fathers and teenage sons (13-15) at ‘Lutanda’, Yarramundi, 15 minutes south west of Richmond. An experientially-based program which encourages and enables fathers and sons to strengthen their relationship and to explore important issues of growing into manhood. www.trybooking.com/417468

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 18 November

Dr Charmaine Robson – In Paradise, under the sun: Francis McGarry and the rewards of missionary work in 1930s’ Alice Springs. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.aufor more information.

Christian Meditation: 18 November

You are invited to our Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Days for 2018 at St Benedict’s Monastery, 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia on Sunday 18 November. Arrival time at the monastery is from 10am for a 10:30am start. Conclusion is around 3pm. Mass is celebrated at 2pm.

There will be presentations and periods of meditation with the opportunity of an introduction to Christian Meditation for newcomers. Bring your own picnic lunch. Tea and coffee provided. Registration is on the day. There is no set charge, a donation may be made for the monks. There may be accommodation available at the Monastery Guest House enquiries to Br Terry Cavanagh on 0438 282 318. Other enquiries to Ann Bergman 02 9498 2625 anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas 02 9456 4775 atlomas@bigpond.com

For more events please go to:http://parracatholic.org/events/

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2019: Thirsting for Justice

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 18-30 March 2019. Cost of pilgrimage $4350 for 12 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This isa spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.auor phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

