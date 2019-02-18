News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Join St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir

St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir, Parramatta is recruiting singers! This is an exciting opportunity to join a group of highly talented musicians. Choral scholarships are also available to singers who demonstrate advanced vocal skills and musical leadership qualities. For further information visit http://www.stpatscathedral.com.au/musicministry/index.htm or contact the Music Director, Bernard Kirkpatrick on 0430 431 884.

Volunteers Urgently Needed for Visiting Residents of Aged Care Facility

Are you interested in visiting an elderly person in a nursing home who has no or very few visitors? This service is organised through CatholicCare. You would visit on average once every two weeks with CatholicCare providing training and other support. After talking with you about your interests, we will match you with a resident in a nursing home within approximately 10km of your home. The visit is entirely within the nursing home – you do not take the person on outings or shopping etc. For more information, contact Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Communion to the Sick at Blacktown Hospital



We urgently require people to take Holy Communion to patients in Blacktown Hospital on Sundays. Volunteers are currently rostered on every second month (6 times annually). Distribution of Communion takes about 2 to 3 hours. Security checks required and carpark access available. Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist who can help with this important ministry please contact Deacon George Bryan at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish Blacktown either via the parish office or via at George.Bryan@parracatholic.org

Time is running out for Plenary Council 2020

Submissions to Plenary Council 2020 close on Ash Wednesday, 6 March 2019. YOUR voice matters! Make a personal submission now or join a small group. Our question is for everyone: “What you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” To make a submission or to find out more visit: parracatholic.org/haveyoursayplenary2020/

St Patrick’s Gift Shop

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta is bringing Christmas cheer by opening an on-site gift shop. Opening hours will be 10am – 3pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. For more information visit: stpatscathedral.com.au

Pilgrimage to the Holy Land

Pilgrimage to the Holy Lands of Jordan and Israel, escorted by Father Peter Blayney, Parish Priest, St Patrick’s Guildford, 30 October – 13 November 2019. Organised by Olive Tree Travel (Melbourne). For details of itinerary, cost etc., please contact the Parish Secretary, Guildford, on 9632 2672 or patricksguilford@bigpond.com or Olive Tree Travel on 03 8488 9696.

Bishop’s Lenten Appeal: 23-24 February

The Ephpheta Centre, supported by the Parramatta Catholic Foundation, gives hope, compassion, connectivity and care to the deaf and hard of hearing. Your kind-hearted support will provide chaplaincy and pastoral care for the vulnerable and isolated, in homes, hospitals, prison and aged-care facilities. Please be a channel of hope and give generously via the Appeal envelopes or online at yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal.

St Patrick’s Day Picnic in the Northern Deanery: 17 March

Parishes of the Northern Deanery will hold a picnic for St Patrick’s Day, on Sunday 17 March from midday-4pm, at St Madeleine’s Primary School, 28 Annangrove Rd, Kenthurst. Bring your own picnic and enjoy entertainment and children’s activities provided by the youth ministries of the deanery. Enquiries to Wendy on 0427863149 or deanerypc@parishofbaulkhamhills.org.au

Fertility Awareness Evening: 19 March

Abnormalities in a woman’s menstrual cycle can indicate underlying health issues. Hear about how irregularities to a normal cycle can be addressed and how an awareness of a regular cycle is a sign of good health. You’re warmly welcomed to attend this free event. This topic is of interest to women of all ages. For further information please contact Catherine on 02 8838 3460 or 0400 427 605 catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org and www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

Dr Austen Ivereigh: 20 March

You are warmly invited to a public conversation between papal biographer & UK Catholic journalist Dr Austen Ivereigh and Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv as they discuss Pope Francis and becoming a humble, listening and learning Church. Wednesday 20 March at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta. RSVP by 13 March to Br Mark O’Connor on mark.oconnor@parracatholic.org.

Other Notices

Position Vacant

Director Mission Integration – St John of God Health Care

More details at: www.sjog.org.au

Catholic Institute of Sydney

The Catholic Institute of Sydney (CIS) promotes study with a focus on theology and ministry. Courses are open to lay people, religious and seminarians. Award, non-award and audit students are welcome to study at introductory, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Courses are offered in a variety of modes of study including weekly face to face teaching, intensive (5 consecutive days), extensive (5 days during the semester) and independent guided study. What’s on in Semester 1 2019 information is available at www.cis.catholic.edu.au

Volunteer Bus Driver

St Joseph’s Hospital, Normanby Road, Auburn needs a volunteer to drive a 24-seat Rosa Mitsubishi bus each Tuesday and on the third Wednesday of each month. If you possess or are willing to obtain an NSW Light Rigid Driver’s License, please discuss this rewarding opportunity with John Butler on 9749 0317 or 0438 327 463.

Healing after Abortion

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Rachel’s Vineyard offers a confidential voicemail number: 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au. The retreats for 2019 will be held at Varroville, NSW on April 5-7 and Oct 25-27. Brochures are in the church or see the website: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

NAPPA Conference 2019: 26 February

The NAPPA Conference will be held on Tuesday 26 February 2019. You can register via this link: www.nappa2019.wixsite.com/conference or contact Tanya Quinn on 02 8838 3441.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 26-28 April

This is a marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset – your marriage! 26-28 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookingsat www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Mount St Benedict: 9 March

Mount St Benedict Centre invites you to the last ever Lenten Reflection day prior to the closure of the Centre. The day will include input, time for reflection and conversation on scripture and the themes of Lent in conversation with contemporary issues and spirituality. Saturday 9 March 10am-3pm. Facilitators Sr Catherine McCahill sgs and Sr Patty Fawkner sgs. For information and RSVP mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390.

Affordable Housing Assembly: 14 March

Join 2,000 leaders and citizens on 14 March at Sydney Town Hall to stand together for the common good. Together we will be seeking clear, concrete commitments on affordable housing, household energy and rental reform from both state and federal politicians. The Diocese of Parramatta Social Justice Office, Sydney Alliance, Vinnies NSW and the Everybody’s Home Campaign are jointly working on this campaign. For more information: www.sydneyalliance.org.au/housing

Walk the Camino Portugués

Walk the Camino Portugués. Catholic Mission are holding 17-day Pilgrimages: Lisbon, Fatima, Porto, Santiago de Compostela. Two pilgrimages: May 2019 and June 2019. Small group led by Sr Veronica OP, (0451 387 906). See www.catholicmission.org.au/get-involved/immersions/camino-portugues

