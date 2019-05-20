News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond
Diocese of Parramatta Notices
Positions Vacant
- Liturgy Administrative Support Assistant – Office for Worship
- Fundraising Campaigns Executive – The Catholic Foundation
More details at: parracatholic.org/employment
Bishop’s Good Shepherds Appeal – 1 and 2 June
When God calls, will you help them answer? The Holy Spirit Seminary in Harris Park is training 15 young men to be true shepherds of Christ’s flock and future priests for the Diocese of Parramatta. Your gift to Parramatta Catholic Foundation will support our seminarians to prepare for the priesthood and a life of community service. Please give generously via the Bishop’s Good Shepherds Appeal envelopes or online atyourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal
New Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards Website:
The Diocese of Parramatta’s Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards (OSPS) has launched a new website, strengthening their ability to deliver advice and support to parishes, agencies and ministries to ensure the Diocese is safe for all people. Visit the website at www.safeguarding.org.au
Pentecost Retreat Day: June 8
Walking with Refugees and People Seeking Protection present a Pentecost Retreat Day on Saturday 8 June from 9am to 4pm at Mt Schoenstatt, Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. Join Bishop Vincent as we reflect and share. Registrations are essential by 4 June with indicated dietary needs. Register at https://register.eventarc.net/e/42849, call Sr Louise McKeogh 8838 3460 or lmckeogh@parracatholic.org
The Jewish Jesus in the Eucharist: June 12
The Northern Deanery Pastoral Council is hosting a presentation from the Institute for Mission on The Jewish Jesus in the Eucharist on Wednesday June 12, at St Michael’s School Hall, Baulkham Hills from 7pm to 9pm. A light supper will be provided. To RSVP for catering purposes, contact Wendy on 0427 863 149 or deanerypc@parishofbaulkhamills.org.au
Other Notices
National Fair Trade Conference: 31 May – 1 June
The conference will examine how the Christian Gospel relates to the way we do our shopping. Keynote speaker: John Bell from the Iona Community, Scotland. 31 May and 1 June at Springwood Uniting Church. 0408 115 210 or fairtradefaithconference.com.au for more information.
MGL Retreat Weekend: 1 – 2 June
The Missionaries of God’s Love sisters help people know they are loved by God. If you are a young woman who feels even vaguely interested in that mission, consider coming to their weekend to ask questions, pray with the sisters and hear discernment stories. June 1-2 at the MGL sisters home in Quakers Hill. For more info and to RSVP: 9626 8382 or mglsisters.sydney@gmail.com
Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 June
Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at the St Joseph Convent, Quakers Hill, on Thursday 6 June at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.
Women in Leadership: 4 – 7 July
The Benedictine Abbey, Jamberoo invites women of any age and any experience in formal leadership positions, and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes, anywhere to the Women in Leadership workshop. The aim is to support women to explore their unique gifts – as people, as women and as leaders. 4-7 July. 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au for more information.
Renaissance of Marriage 2019: 26 – 27 July
Renaissance of Marriage 2019 – Building a Catholic Marriage Culture – will be held on 26 and 27 July at the University of Notre Dame Sydney. Keynote Speakers include Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP and Kevin Donnelly. Registrations open at www.ROM.org.au
For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events
