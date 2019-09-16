News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Plenary Council 2020

The Plenary Council invites people to continue to participate in the journey towards the Council sessions in 2020 and 2021. The “Listening and Discernment” phase recently opened and a guide has been developed to encourage groups to take part in communal discernment on the National Themes for Discernment. Learn more about the Christian practice of discernment and download the guide, “Let’s Listen and Discern”, at www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

Diocesan Forum Resources

You are invited to view the resources from the recent Diocesan Forum at www.parracatholic.org/forum2019. Read the address from Bishop Vincent Long, materials prepared for the forum, data collated from the forum and images from the day. There will be further opportunities to engage in deanery and diocesan initiatives following the Forum as we continue to go out into the deep to become the community Christ calls us to be.

CatholicCare Blacktown Neighbourhood Aid Volunteers Needed

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, is looking for volunteers to support our senior clients in the Blacktown area to remain living independently in their own home. If you feel you would like to make a positive difference to other’s lives in this way, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or email deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Parramatta Catholic Foundation Gifts in Wills Campaign

What Will Be Your Legacy of Faith, Hope and Charity? During Include A Charity Week, we invite you – after providing for your loved ones – to consider leaving a Gift in your Will to our Parish, or a ministry in Parramatta Diocese. Legacy gifts advance Christian works of faith, hope and charity for future generations. For information on remembering the Church in your Will: yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/giftsinwills

Australian Catholic Youth Festival, Perth: 7 – 11 December 2019

Time is running out to register to join Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta at ACYF19 in Perth. ACYF19 is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. If you are a school student that missed out on being selected, you can register to join a diocesan small group with a guardian. Free twin-share hotel accommodation is still available, but for a limited time. For more information and to register visit www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Baulkham Hills Parish Adult Catechesis: 12 August – 3 October

Baulkham Hills Parish is conducting a series of catechesis for adults and teenagers starting on 12 August and running every Monday and Thursday evenings at 7.30pm until 3 October. Sessions will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Hall, Baulkham Hills and are free, for more information, please contact Lucas Neira on 0428 831 256 or the parish office on 02 9639 8385.

St Padre Pio of Pietrelcina Feast Day: 22 September

Everyone is invited to the Feast Day of St Padre Pio at St Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park on 22 September. The procession will start at 9.30am, followed by the feast day Mass, veneration and blessing by St Padre Pio’s Holy Relic and other festivities. A Triduum will precede the feast day from 19 to 21 September. For more information, please contact the parish office on (02) 4737 9735.

Office for Worship RCIA Workshop: 5 October

The Diocese of Parramatta has once again the exciting opportunity to have Nick Wagner, co-founder of TeamRCIA, to facilitate a workshop. This full-day workshop will be held on Saturday 5 October at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. For more information and to RSVP, please contact the Office for Worship on 8838 3457 or ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org.

Our Lady of Lourdes Baulkham Hills Golden Jubilee: 12 – 13 October

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Baulkham Hills South is celebrating its Golden Jubilee (1969-2019). Celebrations will commence with Mass at 6pm on 12 October, followed by a social gathering at 7pm. Bishop Vincent will celebrate the Golden Jubilee Mass at 9.30am on 13 October with a luncheon to follow. For more information, or to assist, contact Louise in the OLOL office on (02) 9639 8385 or olol@parishofbaulkhamhills.org.au or speak to coordinator Bernie on bryall@joeys.org or 0419 925 404.

Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass: 27 October

All married couples and their families are warmly invited to the Diocese of Parramatta’s Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral on 27 October at 11am. Bishop Vincent will celebrate Mass and will join couples and their families for a light lunch in the Cathedral Hall afterwards. Please register your names and numbers of years married, and the numbers attending the lunch by contacting the Life, Marriage & Family Office on 02 8838 3460 or email lmf@parracatholic.org.

Alpha Program Weekend Training: 8 – 10 November

The Pastoral Planning Office is running a training course in the Alpha Catholic program at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. A sample Alpha evening will be held on Friday 8 November from 7pm to 9pm, before full-day training sessions on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 November. Morning and afternoon tea and lunch will be provided. To register, and for more information, please contact Lisa in the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3497 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org

Other Notices

ACBC Social Justice Statement 2019/20

The Australian Catholic Bishop Conference has launched its 2019/20 Social Justice Statement: ‘Making it Real: Genuine human encounter in our digital world,’ ahead of Social Justice Sunday on 29 September. The Statement shares Pope Francis’ challenge to us to ‘boldly become citizens of the digital world’. Order the Statement online at bit.ly/socialjusticeshop. For further details about the Statement, visit the Office for Social Justice website www.socialjustice.catholic.org.au or call (02) 8306 3499.

Half a Million Steps Special Screening: 19 September

Parramatta Mission is hosting a special screening of the documentary Half A Million Steps on 19 September at the Leigh Memorial Church, Parramatta from 6.30pm. A special panel discussion will be held afterwards. The documentary is part of the Fair Treatment campaign – www.fairtreatment.org. To RSVP by 16 September, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/half-a-million-steps-screening-at-parramatta-mission-tickets-66978284853

Divine Retreat Centre Inner Healing Retreat: 21 – 22 September

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an inner healing retreat from 21 September at 9.30am to 22 September at 4.30pm. Two person rooms – single $195 or twin share $130 and four person rooms – $185 single or quad share $95. Meals are included. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcretreatrego@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

OLMC Parramatta 50 Year Reunion: 21 September

Did you commence Year 7 at OLMC in 1964, or attend any year thereafter, such that you did your HSC in 1969, or your SC in 1967? It’s OK if you left before your exams, you’re still welcome at our 50th Reunion! Contact Jennifer Newton: email fiftyyearsonolmc64-69@hotmail.com or Facebook page OLMC Parramatta 1964-1969 50th Reunion (September 2019).

International Day of Peace Interfaith Peace Service: 21 September

The Parramatta Mission is hosting an interfaith peace service on the International Day of Peace, Saturday 21 September from 2pm at the Fellowship Centre, Parramatta Mission, 119 Macquarie St, Parramatta. Professor Peter Shergold, Chancellor, Western Sydney University will speak during the service, which will include time for prayer and silent reflection. For further information, contact Rev Dr Manas Ghoust on 0429 892 548 or manas.ghoush@parramattamission.org.au

Catherine McAuley Westmead 50 Year Reunion: 22 September

A reunion is being held for women who attended Catherine McAuley, Westmead in Year 10 in 1969 on Sunday 22 September at Dooley’s Catholic Club, Lidcombe from 11am. For more information, and to RSVP, please contact Gail Grogan (nee Folley) on desmondg@tpg.com.au

Discernment Retreat: 27 September – 29 September

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are offering a discernment retreat “The Compass of the Discernment” for women (aged 18-35) to reflect on that most important of questions: “Lord, what are you asking of me? How are you calling me to give?” It is a great opportunity to meet and spend time with the sisters. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP Sr Paula vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Lifting the Veil Retreat Extended Weekend: 27 – 30 September

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre in Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting ‘Lifting the Veil – Living in Liminal Space,’ presented by Fr John Armstrong from 27 to 30 September. This retreat is a time for us to stop and listen to where God’s spirit is moving in life. For more information and to RSVP, contact 02 4630 0233, contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit http://towersretreat.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre Spiritual Healing Retreat: 29 September

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is hosting a spiritual healing retreat on Sunday 29 September, celebrating the Feast of St Vincent de Paul. The day will include Eucharistic Adoration, the Way of the Cross, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Mass and ministry for children and teenagers. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 3 October

Youth aged 18 to 35 and families are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton, on Thursday 3 October at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

World Community for Christian Meditation Evening: 3 October

The World Community for Christian Meditation Australia is presenting an evening with Laurence Freeman OSB, Director of The World Community for Christian Meditation on Thursday 3 October at St James’ Anglican Church, 173 King St, Sydney from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets are $30 or $20 for concession. For more information, contact Jan Wylie on 0418 655 291 or janwylie@tpg.com.au or visit www.wccmaustralia.org.au

Broken Bay Bible Conference: 11 – 12 October

The Broken Bay Diocese Bible Conference – ‘The Holy Spirit Through the Pages of Scripture’ – will be held from 11 to 12 October at the Caroline Chisholm Centre, Pennant Hills. $88 for the conference, or $44 per day. Lunch and morning/afternoon tea is included. RSVP by 4 October through www.trybooking.com/BCKBE. For enquiries, contact Tania Rimac on 02 8379 1629, faith.formation@bbcatholic.org.au or visit www.bbcatholic.org.au/bible

Jesus Light of the World Communities Formation Retreat: 12 October

The Jesus Light of the World Communities is hosting a formation retreat on 12 October from 9.30am to 5.30pm at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Walz St, Rockdale. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea will be provided. Registration is $30 and bookings are essential. To register, please contact Helen on 0433 455 114, Ida on 0424 267 500, email jlowcommunity@gmail.com or visit www.jlowcom.org

Youth PoWR Southern Sydney Consultation Session: 13 October

Youth PoWR (Parliament of the World’s Religions) is travelling across the four corners of Sydney, calling on young people to generate The Sydney Statement – an interfaith statement that will help build bridges between different religions. The Southern Sydney consultation session will be held on 13 October at the LMA Function Centre in Lakemba. For more information, and to register, visit events.humanitix.com.au/youth-powr-2019-south

Spirit of Jesus Community Healing Mass: 15 October

The Spirit of Jesus Community, part of the Jesus Light of the World Communities, are hosting a Healing Mass on 15 October from 7pm at St Aidan’s Church, Rooty Hill. For more information, please contact Luming on 0406 587 717 or Anita on 0451 832 977, email jlowcommunity@gmail.com or visit www.jlowcom.org

Spirit of Jesus Community Healing Mass: 17 October

The Light of Jesus Family Sydney, part of the Jesus Light of the World Communities, are hosting a Healing Mass on 17 October from 7.30pm at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown. For more information, please contact Jaime on 0410 292 047 or Hydie on 0430 671 918, email jlowcommunity@gmail.com or visit www.jlowcom.org

Rome Pilgrimages:

Rome Pilgrimages, by the Archdiocese of Sydney, is a Catholic pilgrimage which deepens one’s prayer life, offers a cultural experience, and connects pilgrims to our tradition and faith. The cost of the 7-day Pilgrimage is $2,350.00 (twin share accommodation – excludes airfares, some meals and travel insurance). Discounts available for large groups. Pilgrims stay at Domus Australia in the heart of Rome with opportunities for daily Mass. For more information, call 1800 753 959 or email pilgrimage@sydneycatholic.org

Visiting Rome? Stay at Domus Australia:

Domus Australia is a Boutique Pilgrim Guesthouse established by the Australian Catholic Church, welcoming travellers to Rome seeking comfortable accommodation and an ideal base from which to explore historical and cultural sites of the Eternal City. Centrally located with a magnificently restored Chapel featuring daily Mass in English, Domus Australia is the perfect oasis in the heart of Rome for Aussie pilgrims. For enquiries, please contact reservations@domusaustralia.org or visit www.domusaustralia.org

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.