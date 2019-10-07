News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Positions Vacant:

Parish Coordinator of Ministries (part-time) – Parish of Richmond

Volunteers – CatholicCare Mamre Creche

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Plenary Council 2020

The Plenary Council invites people to continue to participate in the journey towards the Council sessions in 2020. There are many opportunities to engage in the “Listening and Discernment” phase by participating in small group sessions within the Diocese. Ask you priests or Deanery Representatives for session dates in parishes and deaneries or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

CatholicCare Blacktown Neighbourhood Aid Volunteers Needed

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, is looking for volunteers to support our senior clients in the Blacktown area to remain living independently in their own home. If you feel you would like to make a positive difference to other’s lives in this way, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or email deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Upper Blue Mountains Adoration Chapel

Beginning Tuesday 24 September, St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish in the Upper Blue Mountains is opening an Adoration Chapel at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba. If you would like further information or would like to sign up for a weekly hour of adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, please call the parish office on 02 4782 2804.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo

The Nigerian Catholic community come together to celebrate Mass every second and fourth Sundays of the month at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. For more information, please contact Nigerian chaplain Fr Chinonye Akamadu via the parish office on 02 9631 8135 or Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Chime in for the Bells of St Patrick’s Cathedral

The Bells of St Patrick’s Cathedral Appeal offers a rare opportunity to create history and donate a bell that commemorates a loved one, or honours your family name, organisation or community group. As a Benefactor, you’ll also have the privilege of naming your bell in honour of a revered Catholic Saint and helping make the dream of a peal of bells for St Patrick’s Cathedral become a reality. For further information, visit yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/bellsappeal

OLQP Greystanes Old Testament Sessions: 3 – 31 October

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes is hosting a series of five talks on ‘The Old Testament?’ every Thursday through October from 7.30pm to 9pm at the St George Preca Centre in the parish. The talks will be presented by assistant priest Fr Joseph Lam. Please register your details with the parish office on 02 9631 8135 or parishoffice@olqp.org.au.

Our Lady of Lourdes Baulkham Hills Golden Jubilee: 12 – 13 October

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Baulkham Hills South is celebrating its Golden Jubilee (1969-2019). Celebrations will commence with Mass at 6pm on 12 October, followed by a social gathering at 7pm. Bishop Vincent will celebrate the Golden Jubilee Mass at 9.30am on 13 October with a luncheon to follow. For more information, or to assist, contact Louise in the OLOL office on (02) 9639 8385 or olol@parishofbaulkhamhills.org.au or speak to coordinator Bernie on bryall@joeys.org or 0419 925 404.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 1: 17 October

You are invited to the first of the six sessions in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Missionary and Evangelising’ will be held on 17 October from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Earthkin Ecology Talk – 19 October

Earthkin, a ministry of the Sisters of Mercy Parramatta, is hosting an ecology discussion at Catherine McAuley Place, 6 Victoria Rd, Parramatta, on 19 October from 9.30am to 12.30pm. The theme of the morning is Dirt – the skin of the Earth – and how we can be responsive to it and care for it. For more information and to RSVP, please contact valdarsm@gmail.com or sue.martin@parracatholic.org.

Springwood Church Centenary: 19 October

St Thomas Aquinas Parish, Springwood, is celebrating the centenary of the opening of its second church (corner Macquarie and Hawkesbury Roads, Springwood) on Saturday 19 October. If you attended Mass or school at this site, you are warmly invited to wander in for a memory walk between 12noon and 2pm. For more information, please contact the parish office on 02 4754 1052.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 2: 23 October

You are invited to the second of the six sessions in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Inclusive, Participatory and Synodal’ will be held on 23 October from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Blacktown Legion of Mary Rosary Procession: 26 October

The Legion of Mary Blacktown Comitium is celebrating the Month of the Holy Rosary with a Rosary Procession on 26 October. The procession will start at Alpha Park, Blacktown at 12.30pm and will process from 1pm to St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown. Benediction will close the event at 2.30pm. For more information, please contact Grace Boncales on 9626 7968, 0414 510 434 or graceb54@hotmail.com.

CYP LIFTED Live in the Forecourt: 26 October

Join Catholic Youth Parramatta, Bishop Vincent and over 1000 other youth and young adults as they celebrate the feast of St John Paul II during LIFTED Live in Forecourt at the St Patrick’s Cathedral Precinct on Saturday 26 October from 7-10pm. There will be live music, food stalls, rides and entertainment. $5 entry on arrival. For more information, visit https://parracatholic.org/liftedlive/

Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass: 27 October

All married couples and their families are warmly invited to the Diocese of Parramatta’s Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral on 27 October at 11am. Bishop Vincent will celebrate Mass and will join couples and their families for a light lunch in the Cathedral Hall afterwards. Please register your names and numbers of years married, and the numbers attending the lunch by contacting the Life, Marriage & Family Office on 02 8838 3460 or email lmf@parracatholic.org.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 3: 31 October

You are invited to the third of the six sessions in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Prayerful and Eucharistic’ will be held on 31 October from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 4: 6 November

You are invited to the fourth of the six sessions in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Humble, Healing and Merciful’ will be held on 6 November from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Alpha Program Weekend Training: 8 – 10 November

The Pastoral Planning Office is running a training course in the Alpha Catholic program at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. A sample Alpha evening will be held on Friday 8 November from 7pm to 9pm, before full-day training sessions on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 November. Morning and afternoon tea and lunch will be provided. To register, and for more information, please contact Lisa in the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3497 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org

St Philomena Mass and Devotions: 9 November

Mass and Devotions for St Philomena will be held on Saturday 9 November at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside. Mass will be held at 12Midday, with confession from 11.30am. Please bring a snack to share. For further information, contact Libby Peoples on 0423 154 463 or epeoples9@gmail.com.

Office for Worship Music Workshop: 13 November

The Office for Worship is conducting a Music Workshop for musicians and liturgy planners on Wednesday 13 November at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown from 7pm to 9pm. Supper will be provided. Choosing appropriate hymns for Mass and what to sing at Mass and why will be discussed. To register by 8 November, call Anne on 8838 3456 or anne.alimangohan@parracatholic.org.

Other Notices

Positions Vacant

Mission Coordinator (Part-time) – Sisters of Mercy Parramatta

For more details, please contact Anthony Spata at REACH Human Resources, on 0402 210 055.

Country Care Link Volunteers Needed

Open Support, a not-for profit, community service organisation is in need of volunteer drivers for their Country Care Link program, which is a transport service for regional NSW families, couples and individuals when in Sydney for medical appointments and hospital stays. For more information or to receive a volunteer information pack, please email volunteer@opensupport.org.au, call 02 8382 6437 or visit www.opensupport.org.au

Broken Bay Bible Conference: 11 – 12 October

The Broken Bay Diocese Bible Conference – ‘The Holy Spirit Through the Pages of Scripture’ – will be held from 11 to 12 October at the Caroline Chisholm Centre, Pennant Hills. $88 for the conference, or $44 per day. Lunch and morning/afternoon tea is included. RSVP by 4 October through www.trybooking.com/BCKBE. For enquiries, contact Tania Rimac on 02 8379 1629, faith.formation@bbcatholic.org.au or visit www.bbcatholic.org.au/bible

Campion College Theatre Society Production: 12 – 13 October

Campion College Theatre Society’s end of year production will be held on 12 and 13 October from 6.30pm at Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral, 40-46 Alice St, Harris Park. The society will perform both Peter Pan and Animal Farm in a double feature. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 concessions. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551659&

Jesus Light of the World Communities Formation Retreat: 12 October

The Jesus Light of the World Communities is hosting a formation retreat on 12 October from 9.30am to 5.30pm at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Walz St, Rockdale. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea will be provided. Registration is $30 and bookings are essential. To register, please contact Helen on 0433 455 114, Ida on 0424 267 500, email jlowcommunity@gmail.com or visit www.jlowcom.org

Youth PoWR Southern Sydney Consultation Session: 13 October

Youth PoWR (Parliament of the World’s Religions) is travelling across the four corners of Sydney, calling on young people to generate The Sydney Statement – an interfaith statement that will help build bridges between different religions. The Southern Sydney consultation session will be held on 13 October at the LMA Function Centre in Lakemba. For more information, and to register, visit events.humanitix.com.au/youth-powr-2019-south

Our Lady of Fatima Feast Day Celebrations: 13 October

St Benedict’s Parish, Arcadia, is celebrating the feast day of the Apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima at St Benedict’s Church, Arcadia, NSW, on Sunday 13 October at 1pm. The feast day commences with a play and recital of the rosary, followed by a procession and Mass. All are welcome to attend. For details, please contact Paul and Paula El-Chaar on 0423 078 282, Angela and Guido Scotti on 9652 1184 or Angela Egiziano on 9652 1358.

Spirit of Jesus Community Healing Mass: 15 October

The Spirit of Jesus Community, part of the Jesus Light of the World Communities, are hosting a Healing Mass on 15 October from 7pm at St Aidan’s Church, Rooty Hill. For more information, please contact Luming on 0406 587 717 or Anita on 0451 832 977, email jlowcommunity@gmail.com or visit www.jlowcom.org

Spirit of Jesus Community Healing Mass: 17 October

The Light of Jesus Family Sydney, part of the Jesus Light of the World Communities, are hosting a Healing Mass on 17 October from 7.30pm at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown. For more information, please contact Jaime on 0410 292 047 or Hydie on 0430 671 918, email jlowcommunity@gmail.com or visit www.jlowcom.org

Divine Retreat Centre One Day Malayalam Retreat: 19 October

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding a Malayalam retreat day on Saturday 19 October from 10am to 2.30pm. Fr. Mathew Naikamparampil VC and Sr Teresa FCC will lead the day. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre Couples Retreat: 19 – 20 October

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding a couples retreat weekend from 19 October at 9.30am to 20 October at 4.30pm. Two person rooms – single $195 or twin share $130 and four person rooms – $185 single or quad share $95. Meals are included. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcretreatrego@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Healing after Abortion: 25 – 27 Oct

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Rachel’s Vineyard offers a confidential voicemail number: 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au. The retreats for 2019 will be held at Varroville, NSW on Oct 25-27. Brochures are in the church or see the website: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre One Day Worship Pilgrimage: 27 October

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding a one-day worship pilgrimage on Sunday 27 October from 9am to 4pm. Ministry will be available for kids, children and teenagers. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Weekend Retreat for Adults: 1 – 3 November

The Annual Pilgrims’ Retreat for Men and Women will be held from 1 November at 7pm to 3 November at 3pm in the retreat centre at Mt Schoenstatt. Presenters include Fr Pawel Barszczewski OP and Sr Luisa Maria Fabre ISSM. You will experience the graces of the Shrine along with comfortable and clean, twin share rooms with ensuite, home cooked meals and the tranquil atmosphere of the property. To express your interest in this weekend please phone: 02 4773 8338 or email: info@schoenstatt.org.au.

Youth PoWR Eastern Sydney Consultation Session: 3 November

Youth PoWR (Parliament of the World’s Religions) is travelling across the four corners of Sydney, calling on young people to generate The Sydney Statement – an interfaith statement that will help build bridges between different religions. The Eastern Sydney consultation session will be held on 3 November at Bondi Pavilion in Bondi. For more information, and to register, visit events.humanitix.com.au/youth-powr-2019-east

God is Love Retreat: 4 – 8 November

Fr Tony Kelly CSSR will present a retreat weekend on ‘God is Love: John 1:4 – Theological Implications and Spiritual Application’ at the St Clemens Retreat and Conference Centre, Galong from Monday 4 to Friday 8 November. Ensuite room $550, room with shared bathroom facilities $450. For bookings, contact the centre on 02 6380 5222 or info@stclement.com.au

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Marriage Enrichment Weekend: 8 – 10 November

The Worldwide Marriage Encounter are hosting a Marriage Enrichment Weekend from 8 to 10 November at the Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship. Book online at www.wwme.org.au or contact Adrian and Janet on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

ACU Centre for Liturgy Pastoral Formation Day: 16 November

What do Catholics believe about Sacraments of Healing? How do priests, deacons and lay ministers care for the sick? These questions and more will be investigated during a pastoral formation day run by the ACU Centre for Liturgy at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown on 16 November from 9am to 4.45pm (registration from 8.30am). Cost is $60 and registration is essential via http://www.acu.edu.au/pastoral_formation_days. For more information, call 02 9701 4751.

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

