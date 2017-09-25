News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

PROPOSED CHANGE TO MARRIAGE ACT

Marriage is… The Church views marriage as a unique relationship between a woman and a man. Marriage is also a fundamental institution for all societies because of its importance in uniting spouses as potential parents and in providing for the upbringing of their children. It has therefore been understood as the union of a man and a woman in all cultures and religions until very recent times and is still so defined in international law and the law of most nations.

… To insist that marriage is a relationship between a man and a woman is not a criticism of other kinds of relationships. By recognising this particular type of relationship our community and its marriage laws do not unjustly discriminate against other relationships: rather, our community and its laws recognize the essential connections between male-female bonding and child-bearing, and between children and their natural parents. Taken from the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference website: https://www.catholic.org.au/plebiscite

Diocesan Liturgy Conference 2017

The Diocesan Liturgy Conference will be held on Saturday 4 November at St Andrew’s Parish, Marayong. The conference, ‘Liturgy: The Living Presence of Christ’ is an excellent opportunity to gather together as a Diocese and explore the Presence of Christ in Liturgy. Day includes Keynote Speaker and various workshops including: Music and copyright, Bringing Christ to the Sick, Scripture and the Season of Advent, Sacraments of Initiation – a Field Perspective., organising a Mass- Ordos, Missals and Lectionaries. For more information go to: parracatholic.org/ofw or Office for Worship ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta

HIGH SUPPORT NEEDS CLASSES KIRINARI, Xavier College, Llandilo

WIYANGA, St Patrick’s Marist College Dundas are accepting enrolments. Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta provides an inclusive education for students, recognising that some students with a moderate intellectual disability may need additional support. High support needs classes provide students with an alternate platform that addresses their learning needs. Direct enquiries to Alma George, Manager Diverse Learning Needs on 0407233622/Alma.George@parra.catholic.edu.au.

Holy Land Pilgrimage: January 2018

Fr John McSweeney from St John XXIII Catholic Parish Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens will be leading a 15-day Holy Land pilgrimage (with three day optional extension in Petra, Jordan). Cost, details and further information through Harvest Journeys under tour code: 8PV03. Phone 02 9390 5460, email info@harvestjourneys.com or visit harvestjourneys.com.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2018: Rise Up

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 14th – 23rd March 2018. Cost of pilgrimage $3080 for 7 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Campion College Come and See Day: 4 October

Campion College Come and See Day on Wednesday 4 October, midday to 4:30pm. Includes: guided tours; attend lectures; learn about the College. Registration is essential and closes on 29 September. Visit www.campion.edu.au/comeandsee for program details and registration

Holy Hour for Vocations: 5 October

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 5th October 2017, at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com or mobile 0449 656 406

Grace & Silence Retreat day for Young Women: 7 October

A Silent Retreat day at Mt Schoenstatt for vocation discernment to Marriage & Family, Single Life or Consecrated Life. Commences with an input on love followed by silent prayer and reflection and concludes with group prayer. For more information or to register contact Sr M Julie Brcar: juliebrcar@gmail.com or 0408 738 334.

Time for Us to Prepare our Hearts for Marriage: 6–8 October

A weekend for Engaged Couples from Friday 6th October 7:30pm – Sunday 8th October 4pm. This retreat weekend is designed to complement pre-marriage courses to allow engaged couples to prepare their hearts so that they may give a total, free and faithful “YES” to their future spouses and contribute towards a fruitful marriage. The inputs and times of prayer and silent reflection will foster the preparation of your heart so that you may be a gift to your spouse and receive your spouse as a gift. For more information or to register contact Sr M Julie Brcar: juliebrcar@gmail.com or 0408 738 334.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 8 October

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Journey of Faith to Italy & Malta, Information Night: 13 October

Journey of Faith to Italy & Malta 2018 – Pilgrimage with Fr Luis Herrera and Lisa Bright. Fr Luis Herrera, Assistant Priest of Mary, Queen of the Family Parish Blacktown, is accompanying a pilgrimage to Italy & Malta from 27th August – 18th September 2018. An information night will be held on Friday, 13th October 2017 at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish 51-59 Allawah St Blacktown. RSVP for catering purposes by 29 September tel 1300 550 830 or katrina@olivetreetravel.com.au Limited spaces available so reserve your space early. For more details or booking forms, please contact Lisa at parish office tel (02) 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au

National Catholic Mission and Identity Symposium: 18 October

BBI is hosting an exciting and ground-breaking event that will bring together respected and dynamic leaders in Catholic education, along with esteemed Bishops and mission identity thought leaders. The purpose of the symposium is to engage Australian educational leaders in the most essential issue in Catholic education: honouring the call to prophetic leadership for the 21st century. For more details please visit: www.bbi.catholic.edu.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 20 October

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 6:30pm-7.30pm for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time at Mt Schoenstatt Shrine. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

Q & A Programme “Let’s Talk About What Matters”: 22 October

Held at The Crypt, St Patrick’s Church, Grosvenor Street, Sydney, 1.30pm – 3.00pm. October 22 “Finding the Courage to make a Difference” Fr Frank Brennan sj AO and Alpha Cheng. No need to book. No charge. Further information: website: catalyst-for-renewal.com.au Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au or 02 9990 7003

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/