News & Events Weekly Update

Represent our Diocese: Share your Wisdom

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is calling for greater participation of lay people through new advisory councils. Please consider nominating or encourage someone you know. Details, including the nomination kit, are available from parracatholic.org/advisorycouncils or by contacting Tanya from the Diocesan Ministry Centre on 02 8838 3460. Nominations close on Sunday, 5 November 2017.

Pre-marriage preparation

The Life Marriage & Family Office in the Diocese of Parramatta has now launched an online booking system, allowing couples to enrol for pre-marriage preparation programs and to pay by credit card. Couples will be guided on the website to the most appropriate form of preparation, i.e., the Pre-Marriage Weekend Course (Friday evening & Sunday) or Prepare/Enrich, an individual couple preparation with face to face feedback sessions. Both preparations are designed to strengthen and enrich the couple’s relationship and work on building a rewarding life together. Bookings may be made and dates chosen by visiting our website www.parracatholic.org/pmp or enquiries may be made to our office on 8838 3460 or email lmf@parra.catholic.org.au.

Employment

The position of Admin, Youth, Networking & Events Coordinator at the newly-opened Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations (CCCMR) in Blacktown is available. Details are available at: https://catholicjobsonline.com.au or emailing Rev Dr Patrick McInerney on patrickmcinerney@columban.org.au

Mass in the African tradition: 5 November

Join us as we celebrate Mass in the African tradition. Very Rev Peter G Williams will celebrate Mass at 2.00pm at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, 51-59 Allawah Street Blacktown. Contact Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Seminar for Couples hoping to conceive: 12 November

Waiting for Gabriel is a seminar allowing couples to hear about Restorative Reproductive Medicine and natural methods of achieving pregnancy that are more successful than IVF. This topic is of particular interest to couples that are trying to conceive a child where they may have infertility issues and are seeking medical intervention to help them.

Hear from trained professionals on the different methods of Natural Fertility Awareness which are used in conjunction with NaPro Technology (Natural Procreative Technology). There will be guest couples’ testimonies and the opportunity for questions. Afternoon tea will be catered. Sunday, 12th November 2017, 1:30pm-4:00pm at the Institute for Mission (IFM), 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown. To reserve your place, please RSVP to nfs@parra.catholic.org.au or 8838 3460. For more information about the event, visit www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 12 November

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Concert at St. Finbar’s, Glenbrook: 12 November

From 3pm, The Mystery of the Earth concert is a choir and organ, exploring our connection to the earth and beyond. This will be a wonderfully relaxing concert performed by Academy Singers, an experienced and well-known choir, directed by the esteemed Paul Terracini and accompanied by organist Amy Johansen. Amy will play music by Haydn and Mendelssohn. Choral music by Bainton, Mendelssohn, Lauridsen, Whitacre and young Australian composer Ban van Tienen. Adults $25, Concession $20, Child $10. Enquiries on 4754 1780.

St Philomena Association Holy Mass: 18 November

St John Vianney was very devoted to St Philomena. Pope Gregory XVI called her “the great wonder worker”. Mass at noon with Confession from 11.30am: St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron St, Doonside. A short walk north from Doonside station, the one past Blacktown. Please bring a snack to share. Elizabeth tel or text 0423 15 44 63, epeoples9@gmail.com Facebook: Libby Peoples (events)

Holy Hour for Vocations: 24 November

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 6:30pm-7.30pm for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 26 November

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 24-26 November

A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is a Marriage Enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Weekend date: 24th -26th November, at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Discernment to the Permanent Diaconate: 26 November

Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate.

This is the fifth session of the 2017 program. Subsequent sessions will be announced in due course. Venue: St. John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Ave, Stanhope Gardens, NSW 2768. Time: 3:30 to 6 pm (including Mass and fellowship).

For further information visit http://parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate/ please contact any of the following deacons:

Deacon James – deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au

Deacon Tan – deacontan@john23rd.org.au/0407270782

Deacon George – g.bryan1@bigpond.com

Volunteer overseas information session: 29 November

Palms Australia is looking for people – such as teachers, health and community development workers – to volunteer in Catholic communities all over the world to mentor workers in their fields of expertise. Australian donors cover your costs and outstanding support is provided through the church’s single biggest global volunteer mission agency. Information Session on Wednesday November 29, 5:45 – 7:00 pm. More information: www.palms.org.au/projects/.

International Day of People with Disability: 3 December

The International Day of People with Disability is observed annually on 3 December. In Australia, over many years, the Church has sought to take this day as an opportunity to encourage a truly pastoral view that embraces our total community as the living Body of Christ. We especially pray that we, the Church, can strive to be a people of compassion and relationship, and a sacred place where our gifts are acknowledged, received and celebrated; for then we can truly proclaim that we are ‘one Body in Christ’.

