News & Events Weekly Update

Special edition of Catholic Outlook

At the request of Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Catholic Outlook will be back in print for a special, one-off December 2017 Christmas edition. This special edition will be a beautifully bound, 40-page, A4 magazine and will showcase the work of the parishes, ministries and agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta. Look out for copies in your parishes and schools from Monday 4 December.

Positions Vacant

Director, Catholic Earthcare Australia: Caritas is seeking an experienced Senior Manager to advocate for environmental and ecological sustainability and deliver educational programs to schools, parishes and related forums. To apply for the role, please visit www.caritas.org.au/jobs/positions-vacant and view the full Position Description. To enquire about this role, please contact David Armstrong on (02) 8306 3439. Please send your application to jobs@caritas.org.au by COB on Monday 04 December 2017.

Volunteers for the homeless needed

The Order of Malta requires volunteers to visit ‘homeless hotspots’ around Parramatta. Volunteer drivers, nurses and paramedics are needed to provide this service to Parramatta’s homeless. If you would like to learn more, please email info@smom.org.au

Arrupe House Christmas Appeal

Don’t wait for the Epiphany to bring your gifts to a family in need. St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish is teaming up with Arrupe House this month to find gifts for 113 refugee families. Help us reach our target: 350 gift vouchers for adults and 120 gift vouchers for children. Gifts can be placed in the stable in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. Gift cards to be dropped in the safe in the Cathedral narthex or brought to the Cathedral Office.

Grief to Grace

Healing the Wounds of Abuse – is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held April 8th – 13th 2018. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0407704539. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

International Day of People with Disability: 3 December

The International Day of People with Disability is observed annually on 3 December. In Australia, over many years, the Church has sought to take this day as an opportunity to encourage a truly pastoral view that embraces our total community as the living Body of Christ. We especially pray that we, the Church, can strive to be a people of compassion and relationship, and a sacred place where our gifts are acknowledged, received and celebrated; for then we can truly proclaim that we are ‘one Body in Christ’.

Mount St Benedict Centre: 3 December

Advent Festival of Readings and Songs – This festival of readings and songs gives expression to the Advent themes of watching and waiting, expectancy and hope, helping us to ponder the coming of Christ in history, in mystery and in glory. Date: Sunday 3 December at 3.30pm for Afternoon Tea and 4.30pm-5.30pm Advent Festival. Reserve your place by email mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or phone 9484 6208 by Monday 27 November. Where: 449D Pennant Hills Road. Entrance off Hull Road.

Statue of Our Lady of Fatima: 6 December

Fr Gerard Ryan will be bringing The Statue of Our Lady of Fatima which has been on a pilgrimage all around the world to St Anthony of Padua Parish on Wednesday 6th December from 9am to 12pm. 9.00am Rosary and Litany, 9.30am Mass, 10.45am Talks and Devotion.

ACYF – Mass in the Domain: 9 December

All parishioners in the Diocese of Parramatta are invited to attend the Mass in the Domain on Saturday 9 December for the Australian Catholic Youth Festival. The Mass starts at 6.30pm and will follow an afternoon of concerts and festivities beginning at 4pm, featuring Australian and international musicians and performers.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 10 December

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Ordination to Priesthood of Shinto Francis: 16 December

Deacon Shinto Francis will be ordained a Priest for the Diocese of Parramatta on Saturday 16 December at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. The principal celebrant will be Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta. Everyone is welcome. The Mass will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Details on parracatholic.org.

Christmas at St Finbar’s: 17 December

St Finbar’s traditional Christmas feast will be held this year on Sunday 17th December at 7.30pm. Massed Choir, Readings, Harp, Handbells, Soloists and Brass. Join the great organ in singing carols with the choir and congregation, and rejoice in the Hallelujah Chorus with trumpets and timpani. Donation: Families $35, individuals $15. Bring the family, friends and neighbours. Proceeds towards the upkeep and maintenance of the organ. St. Finbar’s Catholic Church, 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook. Enquiries 4754 1780.

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.