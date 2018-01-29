News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Deanery and Diocesan Pastoral Councils

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv launched our new councils on Saturday 2 December at St Andrew’s Parish, Marayong. He called on our councils to be listening bodies, particularly to those who are “outside the tent”. Council members are to be connected to the grassroots, to help him listen and respond to the real needs and concerns of the people. More information, including council membership, can be found on www.faithinourfuture.org.au

Positions Vacant

Professional Officer – Chancery Office, Parramatta

Archives and Records Manager – Chancery Office, Parramatta

More details at: www.parracatholic.org/employment

Interfaith and Ecumenical Executive Officer – Chancery Office, Sydney

Safeguarding Training and Support Officer – Chancery Office, Sydney

More details at: www.catholicjobsonline.com.au

World Youth Day 2019 Information Evenings

Every three years WYD provides an opportunity for young people (aged 16-35) to be immersed in the beauty, intensity and adventure of our Catholic faith as we unite with the youth of the world in the presence of Pope Francis. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta invite young people of our Diocese on a journey to the host city of Panama in Central America during January 2019. Unique to our Diocese, we will be immersed in a sharing of faith, culture and local experiences in the shadow of ancient pyramids, Basilica’s and the Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe as we pass first through Mexico. Visit www.parrawyd.org and join us for one of three upcoming information evenings to learn more. All are from 7-8:30pm.

Monday 12 February – St Andrew’s Parish, Marayong

Thursday 15 February – St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 20 February – Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Mary’s

CatholicCare Counselling has moved to 13 Buller Street North Parramatta

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains has relocated from 2A Villiers Street, North Parramatta to 13 Buller Street North Parramatta. CatholicCare will continue to offer the following services: – Personal and Family Counselling – Relationship Counselling – Post Separation Support and Counselling – Grief and Loss Counselling for adults and children – Financial Counselling – Problem Gambling Counselling – CHOICES NDIS approved counselling.

Appointments can be made by calling 02 8843 2530. Free parking available. For more information contact: Karolyn Ellis, Manager Family and Relationship Counselling Services, Karolyn.ellis@ccss.org.au or 0447 441 862.

St John of God Institute of Counselling – 50th and FINAL year!

Come and join us in our farewell year. We are offering a shortened course (6 months) followed by a celebration party in July. We will cover some of the most popular subjects: Skills in communicating and effectiveness with teenagers, family members, workplace colleagues, conflict situations and relationships. Better skills for coping with forgiveness, resentment and change, co-dependency, bereavement/grief, depression, anxiety, assertiveness and mental and emotional health. Cost: $200. Venue: Holy Cross College Ryde each Tuesday evening at 7.30pm commencing 6 February. Enquiries: Carol Harding – 0408 705 848 or Jannelle Carlile – 0431 598 004 or counselling1969@gmail.com

ACU Short Courses in Theology starting in February

ACU will be running the following 4 week short course in theology at their Strathfield Campus: From childhood to youth, 21 February, 28 February, 7 March and 14 March 2018. You’re invited to explore: What does it mean to be a child or youth? How does the church understand children and youth? Why are children baptised and initiated? How can the church engage young people? For more information about this short course, please view the attached flyer, or visit: www.acu.edu.au/theology/shortcourses

Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses: 8 February

Enrolments close on 8th February 2018. The Office For Worship is taking enrolments for its Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses for those who are interested in being Readers, Extraordinary Ministers of Communion, Bringing Communion to the Sick and Dying, Senior Servers and Acolytes. Our Courses are offered at two locations at no cost.

Diocesan Assembly Centre: 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown, Mondays 7-9pm NOTE: Introduction Session on 12th February is compulsory. St Nicholas of Myra Parish: 30 Higgins St, Penrith, Thursdays 7-9pm. NOTE: Introduction Session on 15th February is compulsory. Please see your Parish office for a form or for more information contact ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au or 02 8838 3456.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 11 February

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Walking with Confidence: 14 February

Move around with confidence and make a big difference to how you feel every day. Join Catholic Healthcare’s Walking with Confidence program for over 65s commencing 14th February, 10 am, every Wednesday for 8 weeks at Our Lady of Lebanon Church, Harris Park. Cost: $15 per person, per session. For more information, call our friendly staff on 1300 319 011.

Mount St Benedict Centre: 17 February

Lenten Reflection Day – Seeking God who keeps looking for us. Lent calls us to renew and deepen our Christian call to the faithful seeing of God. The day will include input, conversation and time for quiet reflection. The day will be facilitated by respected biblical scholar and teacher Dr Michele Connolly rsj. Date: Saturday 17 February, 10.00am -3.30 pm. Cost: $30 morning tea provided, BYO lunch. Reserve your place by email mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390. Where: 449D Pennant Hills Road, Pennant Hills. Entry off Hull Road.

Lenten Retreat Afternoon for Families: 25 February

Open to families of all ages and constellations. From 2-4:30pm at Mt Schoenstatt. Event details: https://goo.gl/NrggXH. This is a free event but registration is essential: www.trybooking.com/trfl

24 hours for the Lord: 9-10 March

From Friday 6pm until Saturday 6pm at Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa. Commences with Holy Mass at 6pm and concludes with Holy Mass on Saturday at 5pm. For event details: https://goo.gl/vGicaH

Lenten Retreat for Young Adults: 10-11 March

Held at Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa. For event details: https://goo.gl/YWfwkW. Contact: Sr M Julie juliebrcar@gmail.com

Grief to Grace: 8 – 13 April

Healing the Wounds of Abuse – is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held April 8th – 13th 2018. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0407704539. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Women in Leadership: 13 – 15 April

For women of any age and experience in formal leadership positions and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes etc. The inspirational Sr Hilda Scott OSB (presenter at ACYF) and Dr Leoni Degenhardt will be the presenters. April 13-15 2018 at Benedictine Abbey, 695 Mountain Road, Jamberoo. Info: 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 13-15 April

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 27-29 April

A marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Date: 27–29 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

