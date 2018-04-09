News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Catholic Outlook Survey

Tell Bishop Vincent and the Diocese of Parramatta what you think about CatholicOutlook. All responses are anonymous and confidential. Take the survey here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/catholicoutlook

Positions Vacant

Risk Officer – Chancery Office, Parramatta

Interviewer – Tribunal Office, Parramatta

More details at: www.parracatholic.org/employment

Garden Crew Supervisor – CatholicCare, Orchard Hills

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Youth Co-ordinator – Our Lady Queen of Peace, Greystanes

More details at: www.olqp.org.au

Discussion on Asylum Seekers and Refugees: 16 April

The Social Justice Commission of Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair invites you to a Table Talk: WALKING WITH REFUGEES AND PEOPLE SEEKING PROTECTION. Monday 16 April from 7.30pm-9pm at Holy Spirit Church (5 Todd Row, St Clair). RSVP to Jacinta before Tuesday 10 April via admin@holyspiritstclair.com.au or 02 9670 8222.

Superhero Ministry: 21 April

Special YEAR OF YOUTH event! The safety, well-being, protection and support of vulnerable children, youth and young adults in our Church and beyond is everyone’s priority. Join us for an epic day that celebrates, nurtures and challenges YOU – our SUPERHEROS! All content will be presented in light of the recent report handed down by the Royal Commission and our discerned response as the Diocese of Parramatta. All are welcome, no matter what age or role you play with minors or vulnerable people in our Diocese. Come and be part of training in ‘dialogue and sharing’ with CYP and the Office for Safeguarding! Free event with lunch provided. 10am-4pm, Rooty Hill RSL. Register at www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Nigerian Catholic Women’s Group Retreat: 29 April

Theme: Marriage and its challenges. A half-day retreat to enrich us in preparing spiritually for marriage and beyond. Guest speaker/moderator Rev Fr Paul Marshall; Fr Godfrey Emeka Amamchukwu; Fr Anthony Oboshi; Fr John Ssemaganda. St George Preca Parish Centre, Our Lady Queen of Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Arrive 3.00pm for 3.30pm start, closes 6.00pm with Mass. This retreat is hosted by Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, tel 045 11 74 438, Chinwe Duru 0403 663 097.

NSW Pastoral Conference: 1 May

NSW Pastoral Conference: Forming Missionary Disciples – Join with pastoral council members, parish clergy, staff and volunteers across NSW to explore strategies for forming missionary disciples. How do we renew our baptismal call and enable our gifts in parish and school life? Tuesday 1 May, Lidcombe, cost $65. Find out more: www.tinyurl.com/disciples2018 or contact Tanya Quinn: 02 8838 3441 or tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org

The Permanent Diaconate: 6 May

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship. The 2018 dates on Sundays: 8 July, 9 September, 4 November. For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 13 May

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Other News

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. All people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia?” Find out more at: plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

PROCLAIM 2018: National Conference on Parish Renewal and Evangelisation 12 – 14 July 2018

The Archdiocese of Brisbane, in collaboration with the ACBC’s National Centre for Evangelisation, will host PROCLAIM 2018. This national conference will engage parishes and faith communities in a conversation focusing on five key areas: Leadership, Culture Change, Young People, Belonging and Evangelisation.

During the conference participants can attend keynote presentations, expert panel sessions and discussions facilitated by leaders with ‘on the ground’ experience. Ideally, this will help those participants to contribute to the formulation of some practical strategies to assist your parish or faith community’s own goals in the areas of renewal and evangelisation.

Keynote speakers include Cardinal John Dew (Archdiocese of Wellington, New Zealand), Ron Huntley (Divine Renovation – Canada), Ms Lana Turvey-Collins (Plenary Council 2020 Facilitator), Mons Enrique Fiqaredo SJ (Cambodia) and host of PROCLAIM 2018 Archbishop Mark Coleridge (Archdiocese of Brisbane). To find out more visit www.proclaimconference.com.au and register at our early bird rate.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 27-29 April

A marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Date: 27–29 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Holy Hour for Vocations: 3 May

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 3 May at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

Marist Sisters College Woolwich Annual Reunion: 6 May

Annual Reunion Day for Marist Sisters College Woolwich will be held 6 May at the College, 66 Woolwich Road Woolwich, with Mass at 11am in the School Chapel, followed by luncheon in the School Hall. It will be the 50th anniversary for those who left school in 1968 either in Year 10 or Year 12. For more information please contact MSCW Ex-Students Association, PO Box 96 Hunters Hill NSW 2110, email: MSCWexstudents@gmail.com, or Facebook: MSCW Ex-Students’ Association. OR call Julie Biber McLeay 0414 689 462 or Louise Shapter Hymas 0403 779 155. RSVP by 15 April.

Get Fired Up: 12 May

One day retreat with Fr Isuru Dinesh Weliwatte MGL, assistant parish priest of St Declan‘s Parish, Penshurst. Fr Isuru is blessed with the gift of Prophecy and Prayer Ministry. From 9.00am – 5.00pm at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Waltz St, Rockdale, NSW 2195. BYO lunch, coffee, tea and biscuits provided. Enquiries: Helen Aldana Mob. 0433 455 114 or Ida Krisnadi Mob. 0416 464 221. Email: jlowcommunity@gmail.com – From Jesus light of the World communities

Healing after Abortion: 12 May

Rachel’s Vineyard, Sydney is hosting a workshop with Jessica Lockhart, author of The Woman at the Tomb, Abortion and Redemption, and Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat ministry to hear about spiritual and emotional healing after an abortion. All welcome – priests, pastoral carers, parish teams, professional health practitioners and those suffering post abortion stress in their own life. Saturday May 12, 10am – 3.30pm at Good Samaritan Centre, 2 Avenue Rd. Glebe. Free. Limited numbers, RSVP essential for catering – info@rachelsvineyard.org.au or 0400 092 555. Details: rachelsvineyard.org.au

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.