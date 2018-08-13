News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Natural Fertility Services

“My husband and I opted for Natural Family Planning (NFP) after our first baby, we’d struggled with other means of fertility management prior to this. Since then, we’ve been shocked by just one thing, hardly anyone knows about it! Our educator has patiently guided us in learning, implementing and having confidence in ourselves. Best of all, NFP goes hand-in-hand with faith, as God’s handiwork is on vibrant display in the human body. Beyond its practical benefits, NFP has revealed to us the astounding mechanisms that God has set in motion in our bodies to create life. NFP is family planning God’s way”. A couple in their 40’s with two children.

To learn more about Natural Family Planning in the Diocese of Parramatta contact 02 8838 3460 or nfs@parracatholic.org or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org and www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

We’re hiring!

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta is seeking a Nurse to attend World Youth Day 2019 in Panama. The role will be responsible for encouraging and coordinating healthy practices and the preliminary identification and assessment of medical, health and wellbeing needs of pilgrims. More information at: http://www.parra.catholic.edu.au/positions-vacant

Save the Date – Seminar for Couples Hoping to Conceive

Date: 11 November 2018. Waiting for Gabriel is an information afternoon. You’ll hear testimonies and learn about natural options which assist fertility. For more information contact Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org 0400 427 605

ACYMC 2018

Early-bird registration for the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention hosted by the Diocese of Parramatta on behalf of the Australian Catholic Bishops is now open at www.acymc.org.au. The event will host up to 500 adult delegates who are engaged in ministry with young people in parishes, schools, agencies and ministries of the Catholic Church. Rooty Hill RSL, September 21-23.

Contact James Camden, Director, Catholic Youth Parramatta for more information (02) 8838 3428 or james.camden@parracatholic.org

Save the Date – Liturgy Conference 2018

Date: 10 November 2018. Keynote Speaker: Fr Peter Williams Vicar General from the Diocese of Parramatta. Workshops (still to be finalised): Singing the Psalms, RCIA ritual & symbols, Training Junior Altar Servers and Music and Prayer in the Classroom. To register your interest go to parracatholic.org/liturgyconference2018/ Tickets: On sale soon (we’ll let you know when).

Migrant and Refugee Week: 20 – 26 August

Pope Francis has chosen as the theme for the 104th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, ‘Welcoming, protecting, promoting, and integrating migrants and refugees’. We are challenged by the message of the Holy Father to consider how we can welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants and refugees in our own Australian context. For more information please visit: parracatholic.org/socialjustice

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 26 August

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Creating a Safe Church: 31 August – 1 September

The Diocese of Parramatta is co-hosting two days of presentations by Fr Hans Zollner SJ addressing the most significant issues facing the Catholic Church today with respect to harmful behaviour, including the theological and spiritual implications arising from the abuse crisis and their impact on victims and survivors, together with members of the Church. Fr Hans is regarded as one of the leading ecclesiastical experts in the field of safeguarding of minors and on areas concerning sexual abuse both in the Roman Catholic Church and beyond. More information and registration via parracatholic.org/safechurch

Other News

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. It is a significant moment for the Church in Australia to make decisions about the future. To prepare the agenda for the Plenary Council, all of God’s people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” Find out more about the Plenary Council 2020 at the new website, now online: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

St Vincent de Paul DROUGHT APPEAL

Help support struggling rural communities facing tough drought conditions. Help individuals and communities across NSW in three ways:

– Provide immediate relief through food assistance and other household bill payments

– Fund the delivery of water and animal feed by partner organisations

– Organise social events for rural communities to come together and find support

Donations can be made by calling 13 18 12, www.vinnies.org.au/drought or at any local Vinnies Shop.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Vinnies Western Sydney Sleepout

This August Vinnies will bring business and community representatives together with the local community to help prevent homelessness. You can help too! Registrations are now open for Catholic parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains to help made a significant impact to the lives of people in need. You are invited to join the inaugural Vinnies Western Sydney Community Sleepout on 30 August to raise vital funds to help prevent homelessness in Western Sydney. We’re asking each participant to have a target goal of $500. Your Vinnies Conference members may have already raised this event with you. From 6pm on 30 August until 8am Friday 31 August 2018 at Western Sydney University, Parramatta South Campus. Details at www.vinnies.org.au

Dad’s Support Group: 28 August

D.A.D.S MyTime Group is a group aiming to connect fathers and other male carers of children with a disability, developmental delay, ASD or a chronic illness to a support network of other fathers, helping the whole family. This is a free, government funded service. 7pm – 9pm at St Margaret Mary’s Parish Centre, 5 Chetwynd Rd, Merrylands. Call 0438 878 355 for more information or visit playgroupnsw.org.au or mytime.net.au. Tea & Coffee provided.

Catholic Men’s Conference: 1 September

Join with other men to explore strategies for: What is Courage? How do we build authentic relationships? What is commitment? Saturday, 1 September at Dooleys Catholic Club, Lidcombe Registration: $60 Early Bird $48 (11 August). Find out more: www.sydneycatholicmen.com/conference or contact Norm Reavell on 0438 5515 441. A collaborative of men from Brotherssoul (Schoenstatt Men), menALIVE, The Catenian Association, Knights of the Southern Cross, The Men of St Joseph and Catholic Men’s Fellowship.

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 2 September

Professor Mark McKenna – Faith at “World’s End”: Father Angelo Confalonieri and the first Catholic Mission to Northern Australia. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 September

Families and youth (aged 18-35) are invited to join the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for a Holy Hour of Prayer for Vocations from 7.00pm-8.00pm followed by a pizza supper. The Good Shepherd Church, 130-136 Hyatts Road, Plumpton. RSVP to Sr Paula on 0449 656 406, vocationscsfn@gmail.com

Catalyst for Renewal: 7 September

Catalyst for Renewal Dinner – 7 September at 7.30pm, Villa Maria Parish Hall, Corner Mary St & Gladesville Rd, Hunters Hill. Speaker: John Allen. Topic: “Pope Francis and His Critics” – A Vatican Insiders View. Tickets $60 ph. Reservations essential. For bookings, Phone 02 9990 7003 (Messagebank), Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au

Bethlehem College 100th Anniversary Luncheon: 8 September

All former students and staff of Bethlehem College, Ashfield, are warmly invited to attend the 100th Anniversary celebratory luncheon to be held at Sydney City Tattersalls Club, 194-204 Pitt Street, Sydney from midday on 8 September. For more information, please visit www.bethlehemcollege.nsw.edu.au or contact bethlehemexstudents@gmail.com or 0409 986 740 or 0414 841 395.

Benedict’s Tools for Peace: 8 September

This day of reflection will immerse you in the ancient wisdom of the Rule of St Benedict, who in his “little rule for beginners” provides practical tools for living a life of peace with oneself and the world. We invite you to come and explore Benedict’s way to peace in a day of prayer and reflection. 8 September, 10am-3pm. Gold Coin Donation, Morning Tea provided, BYO Lunch. RSVP via mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390.

Catalyst for Renewal: 9 September

Catalyst for Renewal and The Grail are hosting the Rosemary Goldie Lecture with John Allen on 9 September from 2pm to 4pm at the Verebrugghen Hall at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Macquarie Street, Sydney. Topic: “Pope Francis’ Efforts for Reform and Implications for the Australian Church preparing for its Plenary Council. Tickets $30ph. Bookings through TryBooking https://www.trybooking.com/VZHF, by phone 02 9990 7003 (Messagebank), email catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.