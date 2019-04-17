Next PROCLAIM conference delayed until 2022

The next PROCLAIM, the most-attended Catholic evangelisation conference in Australia, will now be held in 2022, not in 2020, the National Centre for Evangelisation has announced.

After a sell-out conference in Brisbane last year, Melbourne was named as the host of the next PROCLAIM in 2020.

Shane Dwyer, director of the National Centre for Evangelisation and the Catholic Enquiry Centre, said it is regrettable – but understandable – that PROCLAIM will not go ahead in 2020.

“While this is disappointing, aware of the considerable effort towards Church renewal being poured into the 2020 Plenary Council and given the significant issues that the Church in Australia is having to address, the cancellation is not entirely unexpected,” he said.

Mr Dwyer said the conference’s cancellation might postpone a key gathering of people working in the area of evangelisation, but other important initiatives are continuing and will continue.

“Staff at the National Centre for Evangelisation are exploring other ways of engaging the Church nationally between now and the 2022 PROCLAIM conference,” he explained.

“One of those ways is building on our recently established and increasingly active ‘Agents of Evangelisation’ network.”

Membership of the network is open to anyone who wishes to contribute to the task of evangelisation in Australia either by sharing their wisdom, resources or time, as well as those who are seeking assistance with how to go about sharing their faith.

Find out more about the Agents of Evangelisation Network

Enquiries can be sent to: director@nce.catholic.org.au

With thanks to the ACBC.