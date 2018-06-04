Nigerian community celebrates Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is usually celebrated every second Sunday of May in Australia and other parts of the world.

In 2018 it was celebrated on May 13 which happens to be the day for our Nigerian Igbo Catholic Community Mass. This is our second year of having a reflection or retreat on motherhood prior to Mother’s Day under the guidance of our Chaplain, Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu. It enables us to be spiritually prepared on our vocation as mothers as well as Christian mothers hence this year’s theme was Marriage and its challenges.

This celebration started with a retreat organised by the Nigerian Catholic Women and supported by our host Parish, taking place on April 29 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes. The retreat was led by the Clergy. There was a Welcome/opening prayer by Fr Paul Marshall (Parish Priest of Greystanes).

Topics like Personal life of spouses and Communication in the Christian family by Fr Godfrey Amamchukwu (a visiting priest on holiday from Nigeria). Parenting in a multicultural society by Fr John Ssemaganda from the Archdiocese of Sydney. The Christian mother: the love hub of the family, by Fr Anthony Oboshi from the Diocese of Wagga Wagga and lay couples from Greystanes’ parish – Lou and Stella Camenzouu and Ace and Rowena – contributed in the shared life experiences.

On this day as always women are reminded that they are the bedrock of their families. Women are encouraged to continue to play their motherly role of nurturing their children for the good of the families and society at large. The need for effective communication among spouses in a Christian home was reinforced. Women are meant to be epitome of peace and love given their roles in the family. The retreat was well attended.

Mother’s Day celebrations then brings us all together as a faith community to celebrate that joy of motherhood which we all share in common as Christians.

On the mother’s day, Fr Godfrey Amamchukwu, Fr Kene Onwukwe (from the Archdiocese of Sydney) and Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu celebrated the Mass and prayed for the mothers. Our entire families and friends joined in the joyful celebration followed by lunch, dancing and other activities as you can see from the photos and video. Children are not left out.

Fr Camillus Nwahia from the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle joined in reception. The event was memorable as we come together as people of one faith to share having known our calling as mothers and able to face the challenges through Christ.

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate the next Nigerian Catholic Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu on 0451 174 438 or Stella Nwosu on 0405 478 472.

With thanks to Stella Nwosu and Kingsley Nwanguma for the images and video.