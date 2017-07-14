“No love without service”: New van puts vroom in Maronite charity

By Jordan Grantham, Catholic Outlook

Since 2013, Maronites on Mission has become a powerhouse of service inspired by love for Christ. Their latest achievement is a purpose built food van, which was blessed and launched on April 27 at Canterbury League Club, which generously donated $80 000 to the van.

The charity under the auspices of the Maronite Catholic Church has weekly food runs across Sydney including next to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

The new van departed for its food run to Woolloomooloo and Martin Place immediately after the launch.

It contains a fridge, food warmer, sink, hot water urn and a canopy as shelter, which will enable to volunteers to better serve the homeless community.

Multiple dignitaries from Canterbury League Club attended the launch, including Dave Brace, CEO, George Coorey, Board Member, Greg Bygraves, and Wayne Nolland, General Manager.

“Homelessness affects almost 41 out of every 10,000 people every day and there are many causes including mental illness, victims of domestic violence and a shortage of affordable housing in this city. Nutritiously-balanced food goes a long way towards eliminating hunger and fulfilling a basic necessity of life,” Dave Brace said, CEO of Canterbury League Club.

Civic and community leaders were also present, including local State and Federal MPs, Mr Khal Asfour, former Mayor of Bankstown, Mr Bakhos Georges, President of the Maronite Catholic Society and Anne Sinclair, Director of Bulldogs Football Club.

Maronites on Mission is under the guidance of the Maronite Eparch of Australia, His Excellency Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay and the Lebanese Maronite Order monks from St Charbel’s Parish, Punchbowl.

The van is brandished with the motto: “To Love is to Serve.”

“May the words on the van constantly remind us that there is no love without service,” Bishop Tarabay commented.

The charity provides a soup kitchen in Redfern, nursing home visits and home visits to struggling families across the Sydney metropolitan area.

Maronites on Mission also has international activities in the Philippines and Middle East.

They are “driven by the desire to spread God’s love to the poorest of the poor.”

Maronites on Mission Australia Board representatives Charbel Azzi and Charles Charbel Taouk expressed their gratitude to all the dignitaries in attendance, particularly to the Canterbury League club representatives for their ongoing support and the generous donation.

Email info@maronitesonmission.com or call 0416 178 176 to become a member or volunteer.