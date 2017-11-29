The Ordination to the Diaconate of Galbert Albino took place on 25 November, 2017 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass.

Galbert was thankful to all present at the Mass and asked them to pray for him.

“I must first give thanks to God for the gift of faith and His loving invitation to share in His divine life. Not only did he see fit to bless me with this faith, but he also called me to the path of the priesthood. For this wonderful gift, I can only bow in humble gratitude.

“Please pray not just for me but also for our bishop, priests, deacons and seminarians, that we will be faithful to our calling and not falter in our service to you,” Galbert said.

