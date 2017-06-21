Parents could lose kids under new Canadian transgender law   

A new law in Ontario, Canada, threatens to take children from “abusive” parents who do not agree with them changing their gender.

Australian Christian Lobby Managing Director Lyle Shelton warned that if the gender diversity requirement was removed from the Marriage Act, pressure would build for similar law here.

Ontario’s Minister of Children and Youth Services Michael Coteau said his Bill 89, passed last week, designated parents who did not agree with their children’s chosen gender as “abusive”.

This could trigger the standard intervention of authorities in cases where care-givers were deemed “abusive”.

Mr Shelton said families who believe the biological and scientific definition of gender would be affected.

“This is just another example of the totalitarian nature of rainbow political activists,” Mr Shelton said.

Canada was one of the early nations to redefine marriage, having done so by the decree of unelected judges.

“If marriage is redefined in Australia, it will be impossible for a mum to stand up at her local P&C and voice concerns with gender fluid teaching at her local ‘Safe School’,” Mr Shelton said.

“Already, a NSW Department of Education and Communities Legal Issues Bulletin (see page 5), dating back to late 2014, implies that teachers have a “mandatory” duty to report parents who do not affirm their children changing their gender.

“This is chilling stuff. What will it be like if the gender diversity requirement in the Marriage Act is removed?

“This is why we need a plebiscite. The Australian people should be allowed to assess all of the consequences of redefining marriage and then cast a vote in the privacy of the ballot box away from the intimidation of the rainbow political lobby,” Mr Shelton said.

So far, more than 30,000 people have signed an ACL petition calling for a People’s Vote.

With thanks to the Australian Christian Lobby