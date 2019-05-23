Parish of Richmond is hiring!

PART TIME PARISH COORDINATOR of MINISTRIES (PCM) – 14 HOURS PER WEEK

Temporary 12 month appointment

About the role

The Parish Coordinator of Ministries (PCM) will be accountable to the Parish Priest and play an important pastoral ministry role in the parish, with the responsibility of actively supporting the parish clergy and all the parishioners involved in ministry. The development of clear and regular communication between the parish and its ministries is essential. In this role, the PCM will be a member of the Parish Pastoral Council.

Key areas of responsibility:

Coordination of Parish Ministries: The PCM will ensure leaders of each ministry team actively lead their teams and that each ministry team feels supported through regular meetings, the provision of necessary resources to perform their ministry and clear communication. Pastoral Ministry: The PCM will work closely with the coordinator of the pastoral care team to ensure ministry provided in the local hospitals, nursing homes and to residents and parishioners in their own homes is appropriate.

The PCM will ensure parish volunteers meet all statutory requirements, and are given ongoing professional and spiritual development.

The PCM will ensure that appropriate theological and liturgical formation is provided for ministry members and have an ongoing presence in ministry. Assisting the coordinators of the Adult Formation and Sacramental programs. The PCM will be present regularly at the three Mass Centres within the Parish, working with and supporting the volunteers at each centre as well as assisting parishioners with their general pastoral needs. Assisting with parish office administration as required. Other suitable duties as directed by the Parish Priest.

Essential Pre-requisites

An understanding and commitment to the Catholic faith in practice and lifestyle, witness and modelling.

The capacity to challenge and lead a parish community that gives witness to the Catholic faith, its values and its teaching and is in alignment with the vision and mission of the Parish.

Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Proven ability to facilitate and support faith formation programs.

A practical and theological knowledge of Catholic rituals and practices.

Commitment to team and building relationships.

Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated work experience in undertaking a range of risk and compliance activities.

Ability to maintain confidentiality and manage professional boundaries appropriately.

High-level time management skills including the ability to manage multiple competing priorities.

Demonstrated high level computer skills including proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite, especially Word, PowerPoint and Publisher.

A current Driver’s Licence.

Working with Children Check (WWCC) clearance.

Highly desirable pre-requisites

A degree/diploma in theology and/or liturgy.

Join our team

Applications must include:

A cover letter. A current resume. A statement addressing the pre-requisites and key areas of responsibility

To apply, please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Friday, 7 June 2019.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.