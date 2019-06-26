Parramatta teachers consider teaching in low-income countries

In a survey conducted by Palms Australia, 51% of teachers who are currently employed in Parramatta Catholic Schools indicated that they had considered working in a low-income country.

The primary motivation for Parramatta teachers to work abroad was to contribute to global international development (28.79%) followed closely by a desire to put their faith into action (28.03%). 79.5% of teachers said the most significant determinant in their decision to work abroad was their family and personal situation, with one quarter (25.9%) indicating that career opportunities and stability in Australia would ‘not at all’ influence their decision.

The majority of respondents (58%) would teach abroad for less than six months, compared to 17% who indicated they would teach abroad for over one year. Our partner communities overseas generally request assistance from teachers for 1-2 academic years.

Palms Australia conducted a short online survey of teachers in Catholic schools across the country through May and June. This survey helps Palms work towards providing an international program that responds to the motivations and concerns of teachers in Australian Catholic schools so that our program is mutually supportive of our partners and those who choose to teach in our region’s most vulnerable communities. Palms Australia presently has an agreement with Parramatta Catholic Schools to support teachers with leave without pay and guarantee teachers a position within the network upon their return from placement.

Teaching remains the most common profession requested by our partner communities abroad. This small research project is part of our ongoing mission to fill these requests with qualified and experienced educators.

With thanks to Palms Australia.