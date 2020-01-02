Pope’s January prayer intention: Promotion of world peace

Pope Francis on Thursday 2 January released a video message accompanying his prayer intention for January 2020, which this month is “Promotion of World Peace.”

In his prayer intention for the month of January, Pope Francis calls us to pray that Christians, followers of other religions, and all people of goodwill may promote together peace and justice in the world.

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

In a divided and fragmented world, I want to invite all believers, and also all people of good will, to reconciliation and fraternity.

Our faith leads us to spread the values of peace and mutual understanding, of the common good.

We pray that Christians, followers of other religions, and all people of goodwill may promote together peace and justice in the world.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.