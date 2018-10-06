Pray the Rosary for Vocations

It’s the month of October.

The Catholic Church has dedicated this month as the month of the Holy Rosary as she celebrates the Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary on October 7.

According to one account “by fifteenth-century Dominican, Alan de la Roch, Mary appeared to St Dominic in 1206 after he had been praying and doing severe penances because of his lack of success in combating the Albigensian heresy. Mary praised him for his valiant fight against the heretics and then gave him the Rosary as a mighty weapon, explained its uses and efficacy, and told him to preach it to others.”

Pope Francis has invited “all the faithful, of all the world, to pray the Holy Rosary every day, during the entire Marian month of October, and thus to join in communion and in penitence, as the people of God, in asking the Holy Mother of God and Saint Michael Archangel to protect the Church from the devil, who always seeks to separate us from God and from each other.”

Following the invitation of Pope Francis, I am inviting all of you to pray the Holy Rosary daily with the intentions of praying for the vocations of marriage, single life, consecrated life and holy orders (bishops, priests and deacons).

I am especially inviting the lay faithful to be part of promoting awareness to all young people that God has called them for a special purpose and specific vocation here in this world.

It is all our responsibility to pray for vocations and to encourage our young people to courageously and generously say YES to God’s invitation in their lives to spread the Good News and bring God’s Love and Mercy to other people.

Let us all pray the Holy Rosary as we humbly implore to our God to send more labourers into His vineyard.

Fr John Paul Escarlan is the Director of Priestly Vocations in the Diocese of Parrammata. For more information please contact vocations@parracatholic.org or 0420 310 771.