Reflection for the Friday before Epiphany Sunday

The Friday before Epiphany Sunday

The Most Holy Name of Jesus

Year A

Reading 1: 1 John 2:29 – 3:6

Responsorial Psalm: PS 98: 1; 3-6

“All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God”

Gospel: John 1: 29-34

John 1: 29 – “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world”

This famous exclamation of John the Baptist is so famous it can be easy to overlook the implications of what he is saying.

There are references to the Lamb of God in the Old Testament, and particularly in Isaiah (53), which predicts the coming of God’s son.

However, it is in the New Testament, through John the Baptist, that we come to understand God’s intention to send his son into the world to save mankind from sin.

The lamb is the sacrifice and here God turns the tables on us and provides His own lamb.

This was also previously noted by Abraham as he raised the knife, about to sacrifice Isaac when he was stopped by an angel. While a Ram became the sacrifice that day, Abraham saw in the staying of his hand that God would ultimately provide the sacrifice.

He says this to Isaac, no doubt with huge relief, but also great understanding of the true meaning, being God’s awesome love for us.

Pray for the focus to avoid sin and to keep a healthy soul.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.