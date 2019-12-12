Reflection for the Friday of the Second Week of Advent

Friday of the Second Week of Advent

Year A

Reading 1: Isaiah 48: 17-19

Responsorial Psalm: PS 1: 1-4; 6

“Those who follow you, Lord, will have the light of life”

Gospel: Matthew 11: 16-19

Isaiah 48: 18 – “If you would hearken to my commandments, your peace would be like a river”

The Ten Commandments that Moses presented to the people after receiving them from God are straight-forward enough.

We all know how important they are. We have a strong innate understanding that you don’t steal or kill or dishonour your parents. This is one of the strong proofs for not only God’s existence, but also His guiding love for us. From the moment we are born, we innately know what is right and wrong and hearken to what is right.

Why would this be the case in a purely chaotic world?

We are born with a real sense of the right way to live. This mentality and understanding has been sewn in us by Our Holy Father. What we do with it is up to us. God lovingly gives us the freedom in life to choose how we use this gift.

It is also worth noting that just because we don’t steal or kill, this doesn’t make us a Saint. The extent of the crime may not necessarily reduce the negative impact on our soul. We need to listen to Isaiah and all the prophets. Their knowledge is laid out in its completeness for us on the pages of the Bible. We have been given the tools – we just need to use them.

Understand the commandments, and live your life in line with God’s desire.

Pray for understanding of others in all we do today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.