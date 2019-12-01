Reflection for the Monday of the First Week of Advent

Monday of the First Week of Advent

Year A

Reading 1: Isaiah 4: 2-6

Responsorial Psalm: Psalm 122: 1-9

“Let us go rejoicing to the house of the Lord”

Gospel: Matthew 8: 5-11

Matthew 8:10 – “Amen, I say to you, in no one in Israel have I found such faith”

Today’s Gospel reveals an important event of faith in that of the Centurion asking Jesus to heal his servant. It is of such importance that we recite the Centurion’s words at every Mass – “Lord, I am not worthy that you should enter under my roof, but only say the word and my soul shall be healed.”

Faith is an attitude of trust in the presence of God. It is an openness to what God will reveal, do, and invite. One of the most fundamental statements of faith is this: your life is not about you. You’re not in control. This is not your project. Rather, you are part of God’s great design. To believe this in your bones and act accordingly is to have faith.

When we operate out of this transformed vision, amazing things can happen, for we have surrendered to a power already at work in us that can do infinitely more than we can ask or imagine. Even a tiny bit of faith can make an extraordinary difference.

Faith is a vital gift given to each of us. What we make of this gift is up to each of us. But it will be only in responding to this gift that we will see its full effects. Only by giving it away will it grow in us.

Trust in your faith. Share it with others. It will lead you and your life to great things.

Pray for the joy that the gift of faith brings.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.