Reflection for the Monday of the Second Week of Advent

The Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Monday of the Second Week of Advent

Year A

Reading 1: Genesis 3: 9-15

Responsorial Psalm: 98: 1-4

“Sing to the Lord a new song, for he has done marvellous deeds”

Gospel: Luke 1: 26-38

Luke 1:28 – “Hail, full of grace! The Lord is with you.”

This significant passage within the Advent story evokes several different emotions which affected Mary. The sheer weight of the angel’s message would have been enough to cause her concern, to say nothing of the anxiety, and apprehension of what was to come.

And then there was also fear. Whenever Angels appear in the scriptures, there is fear. These were not (and are not) cherubic babies with wings. These messengers of God come with serious purpose and will not be distracted from their duty. These are members of God’s army, yet on this occasion came in peace.

And yet, amidst this tumult of feelings, Mary kept her composure long enough to recognise the presence of the Holy Spirit. She willingly gave her consent, her fiat, accepting, with complete faith and trust, that task which God asked of her.

This passage from Luke provides us with an opportunity to revisit how we have answered God’s call and the way we might proceed. Amidst our brokenness and fear, God still calls us to holiness and uses our Blessed Mother as a guide to our continued relationship with Him.

Pray that we can put our ego aside today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.