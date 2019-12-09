Reflection for the Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent

Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent

Year A

Reading: Isaiah 40: 1-11

Responsorial Psalm: PS 96: 1-3; 10-13

“The Lord our God comes with power”

Gospel: Matthew 18: 12-14

Matthew 18:14 – “Your Father in heaven is not willing that any of these little ones should perish”

In today’s Gospel, we witness God’s eternal love and devotion to His creation and His children.

It’s often easy to be overwhelmed by our seeming insignificant existence in comparison to the divinity and righteousness of a supreme being, that is God, responsible for the creation of everything in the known universe.

If you consider this perception, then comparing ourselves as a sheep among thousands of other sheep almost seems like an exaggeration of our self-worth among everything else in this universe.

Perhaps comparing ourselves as an ant among millions of other ants could be a more apt comparison. However, this perception changes when we realise that God is not merely our creator but is also our Father and we, his children.

It is with this revelation that it becomes clear that God, as our Father in Heaven, will never abandon us. We live and grow in our lives, knowing that our Father will be there to guide us in our times of need and heal us in our times of sorrow and pain.

Just as any good shepherd would do for every one of their sheep.

Pray for the recognition of God’s love today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.