Reflection for the Tuesday of the Third Week of Advent

Tuesday of the Third Week of Advent

Year A

Reading 1: Genesis 49: 2, 8-10

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 72: 1-2; 3-4; 7-8, 17

“Justice shall flourish in his time, and fullness of peace forever

Gospel: Matthew 1: 1-17

Psalm 72 – “Justice shall flourish in his time, and fullness of peace for ever”

Psalm 72 could have been written as a song of the words from Revelation. Jesus returns to ensure justice prevails and for the commencement of endless peace. It is a song to end of times. Times that many of the faithful wish would come sooner.

There’s no doubt that today’s world is just as troubled as the world of Jesus’ time. Indeed, there are probably more than sufficient reasons to believe that today’s world is much worse off. For starters, the population today is vastly larger. This means that a far greater number of people are subjected to the hardships that befall our broken world.

Yet, in a population of almost eight billion, God loves each one of us as if we were the only person on Earth. He wishes nothing but justice and peace for each and every one of us.

Such divine justice and peace is inevitable for each of us as God makes his plans play out in this world and the next.

Let’s assist our Lord by bringing our own justice and peace to the world as we go about our lives. Let’s not limit this to our families and close friends, but to all we meet.

Pray to make Jesus the centre of our lives today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.