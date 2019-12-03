Reflection for the Wednesday of the First Week of Advent

Wednesday of the First Week of Advent

Year A

Reading: Isaiah 25: 6-10

Responsorial Psalm: PS 23: 1-6

“I shall live in the house of the Lord all the days of my life”

Gospel: Matthew 15: 29-37

Matthew 15: 29-37 – Jesus heals and feeds the many with endless compassion and capacity

The Lord’s compassion has no bounds. He loves to see us spreading His grace throughout our lives. You saw something and did something about it. You started with whatever you had or could find, no matter how small, rather than give up.

There are many things we can spread to others but here are some important things – knowledge, understanding, compassion and support. Lord, teach me to give strength using everything I have.

While we can assist others greatly by ourselves, Jesus also presents a message of working together.

When we are gathered as a people, we bring our problems, but the solutions come from all of us as we share the God-given gifts we have.

Pray for those who need to find God’s grace today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.