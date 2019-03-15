Register for CYP Safeguarding Superheroes!

Registrations are now open for Catholic Youth Parramatta’s (CYP) Safeguarding Superheroes evening.

March has been a month where CYP have been busy facilitating individualised formation but also some important group training. They come no more important than this one!

Held at the NOVOTEL Hotel in Norwest Business Park, Baulkham Hills on Thursday 28 March, ‘Safeguarding Superheroes 2019’ will run from 6.30pm to 9pm.

In collaboration with the Office for Safeguarding & Professional Standards, ‘Safeguarding Superheroes 2019’ hopes to build on the capacity of youth and adults to create, promote and sustain safe ministry and equip them as volunteer safeguarding officers amongst a team in their parish or movement.

Ensuring a safe environment for young people and vulnerable adults is an essential requirement of any ministry initiative.

Whilst we honour and are grateful for the work that our Parish Priests and Secretaries do as leaders in safeguarding, this program is about empowering those volunteers who are often ‘on the ground’ at youth groups, children’s liturgy or other ministries and are required to see, anticipate and mitigate risk or respond to situations that occur on the spot.

We hope you might share this important opportunity for training with your teams and help us support our parishes with the reality that ‘safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility’.

We hope that in the current climate the content will be empowering and hope-filled.

The program is free and dinner is included.

To register, click here.

For more information, please visit https://parracatholic.org/cyp-keeping-our-young-people-safe/ or the CYP Facebook page.