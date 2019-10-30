Save the date for the 2020 National Pastoral Ministry Conference

In this time of Plenary Council and a post Royal Commission Church, we are invited to respond to the signs of the times – to renew our life in mission as we bring to life what the Spirit is asking of us at this time in Australia.

You are invited to save the date for the National Pastoral Ministry Conference taking place on Thursday 9 July to Saturday 11 July 2020 at St Mary Star of the Sea College, Wollongong, with the theme, “Alive in the Spirit: Being the Community Christ Calls us to Be.”

The conference features Leisa Anslinger from the United States as Keynote Speaker and will offer a number of workshops and information stalls particularly focusing on the areas of:

What gives life in the Spirit and renewal in our Church;

Ways to invigorate the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults within our parishes and

Our engagement with Plenary 2020.

The Conference is supported by the Plenary Council team. Lana Turvey, council facilitator says of the Conference, “to be able to provide this unique space of formation, resourcing, and support for all pastoral care workers is a terrific initiative.”

“The National Pastoral Ministry Conference themes of Being Alive in the Spirit and Being the Community Christ Calls Us to Be are invitations of discernment and encounter that complement the invitation to communal discernment that has been extended to all people from the Plenary Council’s Listening and Discernment stage,” she said.

The National Pastoral Ministry Conference is hosted by the NSW Association of Pastors, Pastoral Associates and Parish Workers (NAPPA) collaborating with the Christian Initiation Australia Network (CIAN), and the Oceania Mission Planners Network (OMPN). NAPPA has a liaison role with NSW Bishops.

Richard McMahon, co-chair of NAPPA is enthusiastic about this national initiative and the collaboration of networks. “The Conference brings together different networks across Australia who are all working towards bringing Christ’s mission to life in our faith communities. It really is trying to model Pope Francis’ call to work in synodality – to walk together in this mission.”

Registrations for the Alive in the Spirit Conference will open in February 2020.

For further information contact Lisa Bright on 02 8838 3497 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org.

With thanks to the NSW Association of Pastors, Pastoral Associates/Parish Workers.