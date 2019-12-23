So this is Christmas!

From the Executive Director of Schools, Diocese of Parramatta

Saint Francis of Assisi is said to have begun the Christmas tradition of nativity scenes, a wonderful way to share the story of the birth of Jesus with even the youngest children.

St Francis, who inspires us to live simply, wanted to remind us of the humble birth of the Christ child. This joyful news is at the heart of advent celebrations in each of our school communities across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Students at St Agnes Catholic High mark the beginning of Advent with an extraordinary nativity pageant complete with real camels. This moving re-enactment reminds us that the distance between Bethlehem and Rooty Hill may be less than it seems.

We recognise that Christ can be found, not just at Christmas, but all year round in classrooms and playgrounds throughout Western Sydney. I want to take this opportunity to thank all those who see the face of Christ in our schools, as well as all those who strive to be like Jesus to others.

As we await the coming of the Christ child together, I wish you a happy and holy Christmas from everyone here at Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta!

Greg Whitby AM KSG

Executive Director of Schools – Diocese of Parramatta

P.S. Did you know that the first Catholic school in Australia was opened in Hunter Street Parramatta in 1820? We’re looking forward to celebrating 200 Years of Catholic Education with you next year!