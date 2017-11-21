SOS call for two foster families

Blacktown child and family agency, MacKillop Family Services, is urgently seeking two dedicated foster carers or families who can provide loving homes for two young teenagers living in Western Sydney.

MacKillop Family Services is hoping to find a home for Luke*, a creative and caring 13 year old with a loving nature and Dani*, a vibrant and enthusiastic 14 year old.

MacKillop Director of NSW Services, Maryanne Jacobs, said these two young people require long-term carers to provide them with stability, support and a loving home.

“Through no fault of their own, these two young people are unable to stay in their current homes,” Ms Jacobs said.

“We are seeking members of the community who are patient and kind, able to provide structure, predictability and routine and have space in their home and hearts to care for a young person.

“In both of these circumstances, the young people would be best suited to a two carer household with no other children living in the home, and carers with flexible working arrangements.

“We are keen for anyone with an interest to come forward as we urgently need foster carers with the time and energy to be able to devote to a young person,” Ms Jacobs said.

Foster carers make a real difference to vulnerable children by providing stability, support and care. They provide basic necessities such as shelter and food but much more importantly, they support and nurture a child’s emotional needs.

To support them in their incredibly important role, MacKillop provides foster carers with training, access to therapeutic specialists and financial support.

If you are interested or to find out more, call 1300 791 677 or email enquiry@mackillop.org.au. More information about becoming a foster carer is available on the MacKillop Family Services website – mackillop.org.au.

*Names changed to protect privacy