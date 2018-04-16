Superhero Ministry

Special YEAR OF YOUTH event!

We can’t help but remember that the recent Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse revealed we haven’t always protected and upheld the dignity and safety of young people in our Church.

This is why one of the aims of the Year of Youth is “upholding the dignity of young people, ensuring a safe environment from physical, emotional and spiritual harm.”

The safety, well-being, protection and support of vulnerable children, youth and young adults in our Church and beyond is everyone’s priority.

Join us for an epic day that celebrates, nurtures and challenges YOU – our SUPERHEROS! All content will be presented in light of the recent report handed down by the Royal Commission and our discerned response as the Diocese of Parramatta.

All are welcome, no matter what age or role you play with minors or vulnerable people in our Diocese.

Youth Leaders

Priests & Religious

Pastoral Associates

Teachers

Parents

Tutors

Sports Coaches

Children’s Liturgy

Catechists

Come and be part of training in ‘dialogue and sharing’!

Visit CYP for more information.