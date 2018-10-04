Synod on Young People Update #1

The 15th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in Rome on ‘Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment’ runs from 3-28 October 2018.

Sebastian Duhau from St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong in the Diocese of Parramatta is one of only 20 people from around the world chosen to be speaking at the Synod.

After a busy few days including taking up the gifts for the Opening Mass, he gave us his first update from Rome.

Sebastian will be providing regular updates from the Synod.

