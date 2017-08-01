The CEO is hiring!

The Executive Director, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta (CEDP), invites applications for the senior leadership position of Director Performance.

The Director Performance is accountable to the Executive Director for the supervision and monitoring of the performance of schools, and contributes to the work of the CEDP Executive team which includes governance for the system. The Director Performance plays a key role in implementing the system learning agenda.

Position Criteria

Ensuring schools implement the CEDP learning agenda through instructional leadership

Ensuring student achievement learning data informs good practice

Monitoring the performance of schools

Mentoring and supervising principals in their leadership of schools, and identifying future leaders

Identifying and sharing innovative learning and teaching practice between schools

Working with school leadership teams to solve complex learning issues

Liaising with parish priests

Ensuring that schools comply with relevant legislation requirements.

Interested applicants must have experience in a senior leadership role in an educational environment, understand the challenges involved in providing Catholic schooling in today’s context and have a strong academic background in learning and teaching.

Well developed management, networking, problem-solving and communication skills are essential to be successful in the role. The support of a parish priest is a mandatory requirement for this position.

How to Apply

Candidates should download the position description and read the candidate information guide on how to submit applications available at www.parra.catholic.edu.au/positions-vacant. Please state which role you are applying for in your covering letter. For more information please contact jsagarese@parra.catholic.edu.au.

Commencement date: Negotiable

Applications close 5.00pm Friday 11 August 2017.