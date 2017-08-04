The CEO is hiring!

The Executive Director, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta (CEDP), invites applications for the position of Assistant Principal at Santa Sophia Catholic College, Box Hill.

Santa Sophia Catholic College, Box Hill will bring together the best we know about how young people learn and how to teach them.

As our Foundation Assistant Principal, you will work alongside our Principal Leader Mark De Vries to bring creativity and passion to bear as you play a critical role in creating an exciting and relevant curriculum. Your mastery of integrating contemporary pedagogical practices and leveraging technology in ways that engage our learners will be evident. You will have the ability to inspire our teaching staff so that they are able to provide the opportunities and experiences students need to grow and thrive in an information-rich world.

Position Criteria

A strong commitment to the Catholic faith in practice, witness and modelling

Demonstrated record of leading processes to improve student performance

Capacity to challenge and lead a school community that gives witness to the Catholic faith and its teaching, and is aligned with the system strategic intent

Demonstrated knowledge and use of current and emerging technologies as enablers for contemporary learning and teaching

Minimum of four years professional qualification in education

Attainment of a relevant Masters qualification or commitment to complete within four years of appointment

Demonstrated experience in leading contemporary learning theory and practice within a school

Demonstrated commitment to ongoing professional learning and formation

The ability to develop and nourish positive relationships

Capacity to create a positive and affirming school culture

If you are interested in working for an organisation that makes a difference to the quality of life of young people of Western Sydney and their families, we are keen to hear from you.

Applications close: 18 August 2017

How to Apply

Candidates should download the position description and read the application package on how to submit applications available at www.parra.catholic.edu.au/positions-vacant.