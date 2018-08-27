The Courage to Connect and Commit

A Conference for all Catholic Men will occur at DOOLEYS Lidcombe Catholic Club on Saturday 1 September.

The first of its kind in Australia, this initiative has the spirit of Catholic Unity because it is coordinated a team of men representing Schoenstatt Men, Catholic Men’s Fellowship, menALIVE, Catenian Associaion and the Men of St Joseph.

In addition to sponsorship from each of the groups, sponsorship has been provided by Knights of the Southern Cross, Parousia Media and DOOLEYS Lidcombe. The conference will include stalls with products from 40FIED Emporium and Parousia Media. We believe this to be a work of the Holy Spirit, which has developed ‘from the ground up’, an initiative of laymen of the Catholic Church with the support of the clergy. ACMC2018 is very fortunate to have the support of Bishop Anthony Randazzo.

The Leadership Team refers to this initiative as ACMC 2018, and a Central Organising Committee have produced a Memorandum of Understanding. We will evaluate our position post-conference regarding future collaboration and events. ACMC seeks to:

Help men establish and nurture a personal relationship with Jesus Christ;

Utilise appropriately identified resources.

Increase diocesan-wide representation and needed skill level.

Create an atmosphere for men to share with other men.

Invite men to have an inner conversion.

Encourage regular participation in the sacramental life of the Church.

Encourage an active prayer life and devotion to scripture.

Provide honest affirmation of our brothers.

In today’s secular world, authentic friendships are rare. Authentic friendships are those where men who are on a journey to find Jesus can minister to and be ministered by other men. Authentic friendship allows men to trust each other and hold each other accountable.

It implies “solidarity” and “subsidiarity” as taught by the Catholic Church. It also implies that we will be fully present to each other. Authentic friendships find their common ground in living a sacramental life. As Jesus said, “Come and see.”

It is the dream of ACMC2018 to support and enrich existing groups, as well as facilitate the establishment of new Parish based small faith sharing groups, which could be weekly, fortnightly or monthly depending on the local situation. Substantially based on successful Catholic Diocesan Conferences in the USA, this Mission and Vision of the conference are as follows:

Mission: To promote and strengthen spiritual growth in Catholic men to enable them through conversion, transformation and evangelisation to be the spiritual leaders of their families, church, work and community.

Vision: For all Catholic men to be linked as brothers in Christ, carrying forward the Gospel of Christ in all aspects of their lives, with a faith-building and life-changing presentation of their Catholic faith and life.

Seven Leadership Team Meetings have occurred since this the initiation of ACMC2018 late in 2017 and sub-teams have formed which have also met on several occasions. When men who are actively involved in several different Catholic Ministries collaborate for a common purpose great things result. A special thing happens in the focusing on similarities rather than differences, a broadening and deepening of spirituality for all men. Each group has its own charism which is acknowledged and celebrated by the larger group of ACMC2018. To the future we look in hope.

A few tickets are still available. Further information and details of how to register can be found at the following web address: https://www.sydneycatholicmen.com/conference

With thanks to ACMC.