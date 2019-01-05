The sight of the star filled them with delight, and going into the house they saw the child with his mother Mary, and falling to their knees they did him homage. Matthew 2:10–11

6 January 2019, The Epiphany of the Lord

Gospel Reflection

Isaiah 60:1–6, Psalm 71(72):1–2,7–8,10–13, Ephesians 3:2–3,5–6, Matthew 2:1–12

At first consideration, we may find it strange or impossible that we could be worthy of giving any treasures to our Creator. What gifts can we possibly bestow upon the Son of God? The Wise Men offered presents of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Most of us don’t have much gold, and even fewer actually know what frankincense and myrrh are.

That trio of costly gifts were symbolic gestures given to Jesus from the Magi. We are called to give back the treasure of our lives to the Almighty who bestowed it upon us. Our talents are our gift from God. What we do with our talents are our gift back to him.

But, in these days of turmoil and trouble, where so much sin and sadness seem to obscure the proverbial night sky, what star can we look to, what bright light can guide us?

When, through prayer, we gaze upon Christ, when we fully recognise who Jesus is, our souls will grow radiant and our hearts will be throbbing and full, as Isaiah promises us in the first reading. Christ is the light of the world. He shines brightly and radiantly for all to see. Like the Wise Men, we must traverse on a spiritual journey following that light. For as John reminds us, “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Saviour, let your light show us the way as we make our lives a gift to you. Amen.

Mr Matthew Okinga

With thanks to the of Diocese of Wollongong who have supplied the weekly Advent and Christmas 2018 reflections from their publication, Saviour—Daily Advent and Christmas Reflections 2018. You can read the reflections as they are published here.