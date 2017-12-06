An update from Bishop Vincent Long about the Royal Commission

6 December 2017

Dear friends,

Re: Royal Commission Update

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse will shortly release its final findings on public hearings, and its recommendations, related to the Catholic Church in Australia.

These case studies included evidence around the pain and hurt that was inflicted upon victims of abuse by Church authorities, including Diocese of Parramatta personnel.

Once again, I apologise on behalf of the Catholic Church and the Diocese of Parramatta for the irreparable harm caused to people who were betrayed by clergy, religious and lay people who were entrusted to lead ministry in this Diocese. Our response and processes at the time were clearly inadequate. For these failings, I wish to express my profound sorrow.

Throughout the Royal Commission, the Diocese of Parramatta has strived to engage in their processes with openness, transparency and a commitment to learning about our history so that our child protection policies and procedures are strengthened and there is restored confidence in Church ministry.

As we await the final reports and recommendations to be handed down, I would like to remind you that should anyone wish to report abuse by Church personnel to the Diocese, or require support for the impact upon them from abuse by Church personnel, that they may contact the Office for Safeguarding & Professional Standards on 02 8838 3419 or safeguarding@parra.catholic.org.au. Any matter of a criminal nature should be reported to the NSW Police on 131 444.

For any media related questions, please direct them to Joseph Younes, Communications Director on 02 8838 3435 or jyounes@parra.catholic.org.au.

Yours sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv

Bishop of Parramatta