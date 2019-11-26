Vinnies delivers first lot of drought assistance

The St Vincent de Paul Society National Council has commenced the roll out of the second round of the Drought Community Support Initiative after accepting the Federal Government’s invitation in early October.

CEO Toby oConnor said $15M will be distributed to people experiencing hardship in drought affected areas across Qld, NSW, Vic and SA with eligible farmers, farm workers and farm suppliers and contractors receiving a one-off payment of $3,000.

“In a test-run late yesterday, money was distributed into the accounts of 86 eligible applicants,” he said.

“We are ready to roll, and I encourage people who think they might be eligible to visit the website for more information, including frequently asked questions.

“Alternatively, people can call the Drought Relief Team on 1300 846 643 for assistance.

“The process will be as straight forward as possible for people who are seeking help under very difficult circumstances.

“The Federal Government has earmarked eligible Local Government Areas. Half will be serviced by the St Vincent de Paul Society and the other half by The Salvation Army,” he said

Eligible LGAs are listed here.

To apply for assistance in an LGA serviced by the St Vincent de Paul Society click here.

The Society’s Members in local Conferences will assist the National Council to support individuals and families who request additional help.

The St Vincent de Paul Society in Australia consists of 60,000 members and volunteers who operate on the ground through over 1,000 conferences located in individual parishes across Australia.

With thanks to the St Vincent de Paul Society.