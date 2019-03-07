We’re hiring! Pastoral Planning Project Officer

Pastoral Planning Project Officer – 2 Year Contract

About the Role

Reporting to the Director of Pastoral Planning and Engagement, you will be responsible for:

Project support in the area of diocesan pastoral planning, particularly in offering leadership, general ministry, community engagement and family pastoral support for parish priests, parish teams, parish pastoral councils and their communities

Engaging Catholic communities, particularly parishes, in the resources and networks associated with the Office

Assisting with the support and development of Deanery and Diocesan Pastoral Councils

Assisting with the support and development of the Plenary 2020 and other diocesan objectives

Planning of forums to engage the voice and wisdom of the people of the diocese

About you

To be the successful candidate you need to have:

At least 3 years relevant experience in a comparable role (e.g. in education, ministry, planning or community development)

Completed or currently enrolled in a university degree in a related field such as theology (at least at undergraduate level)

Demonstrated experience in supporting and mentoring leaders in a church context

Project management and strategic planning skills

A commitment to and willingness to work within the ethos, teachings and values of the Catholic Church

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Sound working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite of applications

Driver’s licence

The Organisation

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing dioceses in Australia made up of 47 parishes. The Pastoral Planning Office of the diocese is located at the Diocesan Ministry Centre in Blacktown and facilitates and implements the Diocesan Pastoral Plan and its initiatives with parishes, ministries and agencies.

Applications for the position should include:

A covering letter explaining why you are interested in the role and briefly describe your skills, experience and capabilities to undertake this role (maximum 2 pages).

Curriculum Vitae.

Contact details of 2 suitable referees.

Please email all applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

All enquiries about this position can be directed to Melisa Fitzgerald, HR Manager – (02) 8838 3417

Only candidates with the right to live and work in Australia should apply for this position.

Successful candidates may be required to undertake employment screening such as Police Check and/or Working With Children Check.