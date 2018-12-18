Western Sydney Catholic school students number one in HSC

Three Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta (CEDP) students have achieved ‘First in Course’ recognition in the 2018 HSC. CEDP Director Greg Whitby is very proud of the ‘Class of 2018’, with strong results in the ‘All Rounders’ and ‘Distinguished Achievers’ lists and Parramatta Marist High the top Catholic system school in NSW.

“Though HSC success is just one measure of student achievement, I particularly want to celebrate the dedication of these outstanding ‘First in Course’ students. They are a credit to their schools, their teachers and, of course, their families!” Greg said.

Cerdon College, Merrylands student Annamaria Subramaniam was surprised and happy to top her favourite subject, Hospitality Examination (Food and Beverage).

Annamaria, who worked at McDonalds during her HSC year, enjoys baking (especially brownies) and is considering studying psychology or social work at university next year.

“I want to thank my teacher Irene Manning; she put in so much effort and has a real passion for hospitality,” Annamaria said.

Two students from St Mark’s Catholic College within the Catholic Learning Community of St John XXIII, Stanhope Gardens placed first in NSW in a subject: Riya Soni who studied Hindi Continuers through the community languages program and Alan Gariban who came first in Mathematics General.

Alan really dedicated himself to his studies over the last 18 months after deciding he needed to put in more effort. The keen basketball fan looked to NBA superstar LeBron James for inspiration.

“I got more occupied with my education in the past year and really enjoyed it,” Alan said.

Alan is also looking forward to “getting stuck into uni”. His strong HSC result has opened new possibilities and he is currently thinking of studying either pharmacy or psychology.

