WYD Krakow put the ‘wow’ in Melissa’s mission

By Jordan Grantham, 12 September 2017
Melissa Fardella (centre) with the Credo St Pat's youth group team inside St Patrick's Cathedral, Parramatta. Photo: facebook.com/credo.stpats

WYD Pilgrim turned Youth Group Leader

Melissa Fardella is a dynamic primary school teacher working for Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta. Her experience as a pilgrim at World Youth Day 2016 Krakow helped bring her back to the faith and even become a leader of the youth groups at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

“I was raised in the Catholic faith and slowly lost touch with going to Mass and my prayer life,” Melissa said.

“Throughout the WYD experience I was able to reflect on my life in many ways. I realised how important praise and worship and prayer were for me.”

World Youth Day 2016 Krakow brought hundreds of thousands of young Catholics to pray together, which deeply moves many hearts.

“On my return, I went to a youth night for young adults at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta and felt right at home,” she said.

“I continued to go to Mass and participate in adoration.”

Feeling welcome in her community, Melissa wanted to help out and stepped up to support younger people in their life journeys.

CREDO, meaning ‘I believe’, is the name of the youth ministry at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta. Fun and welcoming groups exist for different age groups.

“St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta has an active youth ministry within the community,” Melissa said.

“The CREDO youth groups minister to Years Four to Six within Junior CREDO, Years Seven to 12 within Teen CREDO and 18 and over within Young Adults.”

The aftermath of World Youth Day Krakow saw a huge increase in the number of youth group CREDO leaders at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish.

“The CREDO leaders are made up of parishioners from St Patrick’s. After World Youth Day, the CREDO leaders team doubled as a number of pilgrims returning from WYD were called to serve their parishes.”

“Junior and Teen CREDO follow the Life Teen program which aims to lead teenagers and their families into a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ and the Church.”

“Life Teen is a group of youth ministers and former youth ministers who create resources that make our faith accessible to teenagers and that are grounded in Catholic truth,” Sr Rosie Drum, Assistant Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, said.

“Several parishes in our Diocese use these resources to assist their youth ministry, and love them.”

“Myself and two youth leaders began planning for Junior CREDO last year and started the group in February 2017,” Melissa said.

“As a leader of Junior CREDO it has been beautiful to see the youth grow in their faith each week. The youth know they are part of the St Patrick’s community and enjoy exploring scripture whilst making connections with their own lives.”

The youth community is also keen to evangelise and had incredible fun supporting the outreach event Light Up St Pat’s.

“As part of ministering to the broader Parramatta community, the leaders from the various groups within the Cathedral volunteered during the Light Up St Pat’s event,” Melissa said.

Events like World Youth Day and Light Up St Pat’s are community highlights for young people within the Church. These spread knowledge about activity in the Church and the benefits of youth ministry.

“As a result, we have more parishioners interested in attending a youth group or enrolling their child in a youth group at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.”

Parishes can contact Catholic Youth Parramatta (CYP) for assistance setting up a youth ministry.
Sr Rosie Drum
Phone: 8838 3418
Email: rdrum@parra.catholic.org.au

Tags

RELATED STORIES

  • Around Australia

    Crowdfunding campaign for asylum seekers launched

    United in compassion, NSW Alliance for people seeking asylum to launch a campaign to assist people seeking asylum whose housing and living allowance has been severed by the Federal Government...
  • Latest

    We’re hiring! Manager, Records & Archives

    Manager, Records & Archives In this role you will be responsible for the secure electronic & physical storage of Chancery records and archives and reviewing & implementing best practice...
  • Latest

    Annual CCD Mass

    Special Religious Educators (SREs/catechists) from the Diocese of Parramatta gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills, for the annual Diocesan Confraternity of Christian Doctrine Mass on Friday...
  • Around Australia

    Child Protection Sunday

    The Catholic Church in Australia observed Child Protection Sunday on 10 September 2017.   Child Protection Sunday, 10 September 2017 Throughout this last week (3-9 September), National Child Protection...
Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)