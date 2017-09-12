Year 12 students shine in Bishop’s student excellence awards

Some of western Sydney’s top Year 12 Catholic students have been recognised for academic and community service excellence in a special ceremony at St Patrick’s Cathedral this week.

Now in its sixth year, the Bishop of Parramatta Awards for Student Excellence recognise the achievements of 27 Year 12 students from Catholic schools across the Diocese of Parramatta. These exceptional young men and women have given witness to their Catholic faith and achieved well in their academic, sporting, creative, vocational or community endeavours.

Bishop of Parramatta, Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv said the students were selected because they were remarkable role model for their peers.

“These young people are a source of inspiration and encouragement in their school communities, particularly in their expression of the Catholic life of their school,” he said.

“The award is also a proud moment for the recipient’s parents who have nurtured their daughters and sons, as well as for their teachers who have instilled a passion for excellence.

“I am very proud of these young people, their families and teachers.”

Greg Whitby, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Executive Director, said it was inspiring to be present to watch the young people receive awards for their impressive contributions to school and the wider community.

“It was a gathering full of diversity and joy,” Mr Whitby said. “Our leaders of future were seated there in those pews today.

“It was also encouraging to observe the support that the students received from their families, with many mums and dads, brothers and sisters, grandparents, and other proud members of extended families present.

“To share this moment with the students and their families is humbling.”