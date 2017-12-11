This weekend launches the Year of Youth for the Australian Catholic Church. A time to refocus our faith communities on walking with young people in their midst and for young people to answer Pope Francis’ call to ‘open new horizons for spreading joy’.

The Year of Youth invites the Church into dialogue about the importance and life-giving presence of young people in the Church and society. It calls for dialogue and active engagement that reconnects and renews this generation of young people in the life of the Church ten years on since World Youth Day in Sydney.

Please pray for the 19,000 young people from across Australia and the 2,500 from the Diocese of Parramatta sharing their faith at Olympic Park these last few days for the triennial Australian Catholic Youth Festival.

For more information contact James Camden at Catholic Youth Parramatta (02) 8838 3428.