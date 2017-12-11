Year of Youth

11 December 2017
Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims at ACYF 2017. Image: Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney/Australian Catholic Bishops Conference.

This weekend launches the Year of Youth for the Australian Catholic Church. A time to refocus our faith communities on walking with young people in their midst and for young people to answer Pope Francis’ call to ‘open new horizons for spreading joy’.

The Year of Youth invites the Church into dialogue about the importance and life-giving presence of young people in the Church and society. It calls for dialogue and active engagement that reconnects and renews this generation of young people in the life of the Church ten years on since World Youth Day in Sydney.

Please pray for the 19,000 young people from across Australia and the 2,500 from the Diocese of Parramatta sharing their faith at Olympic Park these last few days for the triennial Australian Catholic Youth Festival.

For more information contact James Camden at Catholic Youth Parramatta (02) 8838 3428.

Latest News

RELATED STORIES

  • Catholic Life

    We’re hiring! Accounts Officer

    Accounts Officer – Maximum Term position – 12 Months Salary Range – $50-$55k pa We’re seeking an experienced Accounts Officer to join our Finance Team based in Parramatta. This role...
  • Bishop Vincent

    News & Events Weekly Update

    News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond   Special edition of Catholic Outlook At the request of Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Catholic Outlook will be...
  • Catholic Life

    The Benedictine Abbot from Parramatta

    St Sylvester Gozzolini founded the Sylvestrine Benedictines in Italy almost 800 years ago. Today the order’s global Abbot General is from Parramatta, having attended St Monica’s Primary School, North...
  • ACYF

    ACYF 2017 – Day Three

    The Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2017 was hosted by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference in partnership with the Archdiocese of Sydney. It was held from 7-9 December 2017. The...
Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)